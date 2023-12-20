Sephi Bergerson named gold winner at Budapest International Foto Awards 2023

NEW DELHI: Renowned photographer Sephi Bergerson has been named the gold winner in the Budapest International Foto Awards 2023, an international platform that celebrates outstanding visual storytelling and artistic interpretation, according to a statement on Wednesday. Anmol Rodriguez was only two months old when her father threw acid on her and her mother. Her mother died, but Anmol survived, blinded in one eye (Photo: budapestfotoawards.com)

Sephi Bergerson, a documentary photographer based in India since 2002, has been named for the award in the Fine-Art Nudes category for a series of images, titled Distraction, that capture the compelling narrative of Anmol Rodriguez, an acid attack survivor who lost her mother and suffered life-altering injuries when she was just two months old.

Anmol’s story is one of survival, marked by her resilience in overcoming a traumatic childhood incident that left her physically scarred but emotionally indomitable.

“It was an honour to capture her strength and resilience through the medium of fine-art nudes, emphasizing the beauty that emerges from vulnerability,” said Tel Aviv-born Bergerson in the statement.

The Budapest International Foto Awards recognizes the artistic eye of photographers and the ability of a single photograph to evoke profound emotions and narratives. Bergerson’s gold-winning collection exemplifies the transformative power of visual storytelling, inviting viewers to witness Anmol’s journey from victimhood to Heroism.

Anmol Rodriguez said she didn’t want people to feel sorry for her but be inspired.

“Looking at these pictures, I love myself even more. It took me a long time to let go of my insecurities. I don’t want people to feel sorry for me. I want them to be inspired. If I can make it in this world, I’m a hero and not a victim.”