Shaheed Diwas 2024: Date, history, significance and everything that you need to know

Shaheed Diwas 2024: Shaheed Diwas or Martyr's Day is celebrated in India on a lot of occasions to commemorate the sacrifices of the freedom fighters of the country who sacrificed their lives for the independence of the nation. The British ruled the country for two hundred years, inflicting terror, torture and trauma on the countrymen. Many people rose to the occasion and started joining the freedom movement to save Mother India from the chains of the British government and make the nation free. One of the Shaheed Diwas is observed on January 30 – the day when the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse. In March, Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23. (HT Photo)

In March, Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23 to commemorate the fateful day when three freedom fighters - Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar – were hanged by the British Government. As we gear up to observe Shaheed Diwas, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Date:

Every year, Shaheed Diwas is observed on multiple dates throughout the year commemorating the sacrifices of the freedom fighters. In March, Shaheed Diwas is observed on March 23.

History:

Bhagat Singh, along with his companions, Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, became an inspiration for the youngsters of the country for their daring adventures. On Aoril 8, 1929, they threw bombs at the Central Legislative Assembly while shouting the slogan – Inquilab Zindabad. They were soon arrested and charged with murder. On March 23, 1931, Bhagat Singh, Shivaram Rajguru, and Sukhdev Thapar were hanged.

Significance:

Shaheed Diwas is observed to celebrate the sacrifices of the freedom fighters and remind us of the martyrs who fought for the nation and helped us gain the independence that we enjoy today. Shaheed Diwas is a constant reminder that we should never take our freedom for granted, and should never forget the freedom fighters who, through their heroic acts, made the nation free.