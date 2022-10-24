Slaying the demon, this is how Goa starts Diwali celebrations

As part of the Diwali celebration, the people of Panaji burnt the effigy of demon Narakasura on Monday. "This is our first time to India and it is a wonderful experience to see the Diwali festival. We are really happy to celebrate this festival with the Goan people," a tourist told ANI.

Narak Chaturdashi is a Hindu festival that falls on Chaturdashi or the 14th day of the Krishna Paksha in the Shalivahan Shak Hindu calendar month of Kartik. It is also referred to as Kali Chaudas, Narak Chaudas, Roop Chaudas, Choti Diwali, and Narak Nivaran Chaturdashi.

It is the second day of the five-day Diwali festival. According to Hindu tradition, Narakasur, an asura or demon, was slain on this day by Krishna and Satyabhama.

"It is believed that Lord Krishna had defeated demon Narakasura in Goa. That is why the concept of burning the effigy of statue of Narakasura is so popular," said Shantram Naik, one of the organisers of the ceremony.

To commemorate the victory of good over evil, larger-than-life effigies of Narakasur are made, stuffed with fireworks and burnt in the morning.

The followers in Goa usually start their Diwali festivities after the effigy-burning ritual and distribute sweets among themselves.

"The effigy is burnt around 7 am and after that people go to their house and prepare for the Diwali celebration," said the organiser.