Step inside Avinash Tiwary’s chic, minimalist Mumbai home that’s all about clean lines and calm vibes

Avinash Tiwary, known for his phenomenal performance in Bollywood movies like Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Madgaon Express, and Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, recently invited Farah Khan and her cook Dilip for lunch. He gave a house tour to the audience that exudes calm and understated luxury. Let’s take a closer look at the actor’s home that balances style, comfort, and functionality.

Avinash Tiwary gave a tour of his Mumbai home to Farah Khan.(avinashtiwary15/Instagram/Youtube)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai

Inside Avinash Tiwary’s home

The house welcomes with a massive wooden door that gives a feel of rustic interiors, but what follows is a complete contrast, with a clean foyer area that opens into a modern living space with minimalist design. The entire living and dining space features white and cream walls with wooden panelling for a cottage-like vibe.

Large glass windows, minimal furniture, and a TV unit adorned with knick-knacks define the living room. The dining space features wooden yet practical furniture that exudes a café-like vibe, while the award section instantly draws attention. Avinash ensures to adorn the walls with his movie posters to give a retro touch to the house.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Into the bedroom {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Into the bedroom {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The other side of the house features a massive bedroom space, which is in sync with the minimalistic theme of the house. The room delights with a king-size bed, side tables, planters, a large mirror, and a simple desk and chair corner for work. An amalgamation of white, grey, green, and beige makes the entire room appear clean and aesthetic. An actor’s life is incomplete without a large walk-in closet space and Avinash Tiwary is no different. While his entire house features a minimalist theme, his closet room is all stuffed with his outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The other side of the house features a massive bedroom space, which is in sync with the minimalistic theme of the house. The room delights with a king-size bed, side tables, planters, a large mirror, and a simple desk and chair corner for work. An amalgamation of white, grey, green, and beige makes the entire room appear clean and aesthetic. An actor’s life is incomplete without a large walk-in closet space and Avinash Tiwary is no different. While his entire house features a minimalist theme, his closet room is all stuffed with his outfits. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

On the terrace

Avinash Tiwari’s home also boasts a terrace space alongside the dining and living area. All decked up with green plants and minimalist furniture, the actor's terrace space is perfect for hosting small get-together parties and barbecue nights. The terrace is lined by grass and covered with plants from all sides. The actor also has a barbecue setup and eating space on the terrace.

Who is Avinash Tiwary?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Avinash Tiwary is an Indian actor, known for his roles in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, Madgaon Express, Sikandar Ka Muqaddar, and several television shows. Born in Gopalganj, Bihar, he started his career with television shows, but gained recognition as Qais in Laila Majnu (2018). He also starred in OTT hits like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and is all set to be featured in Ginny Weds Sunny 2 (2026).

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON