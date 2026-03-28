Step inside 6,000 sq ft four-bedroom residence in Delhi featuring maximalist design, lavish interiors

Designed by Qube designs within the leafy neighbourhood of Vasant Vihar in New Delhi , the 6,000 sq ft residence – called Kailasa – is a bold exploration of dark tonality, maximalist layering, and immersive spatial drama. Let's take a look inside:

While minimalism is trending right now, when designing a home, pursuing maximalism requires precision and knowledge of mixing varying palettes, as well as the realisation that layered textures can liven up your space beautifully. That is what Kailasa - a gorgeous maximalist property in Delhi - is all about.

According to Qube designs, the four-bedroom house was designed by principal designer Karan Sethi for Dr Sumit Sharma and Ishita Sharma and is divided into two levels, creating a clear distinction between the family's private living space and an entertainment area for guests. While the upper floor serves as a cohesive family retreat housing the master suites, the ground floor has a dedicated entertainment level.

“Attention to detail was paramount at the site, from ceiling treatments and joinery alignments to seamless service integrations. Every surface and junction was carefully considered to ensure that the maximalist vision remained refined rather than overwhelming,” the design team revealed.