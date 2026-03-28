Step inside 6,000 sq ft four-bedroom residence in Delhi featuring maximalist design, lavish interiors
Located in Vasant Vihar, Kailasa is a 6,000 sq ft maximalist residence. It combines dark palettes and elegant furnishings, to create a sophisticated ambiance.
While minimalism is trending right now, when designing a home, pursuing maximalism requires precision and knowledge of mixing varying palettes, as well as the realisation that layered textures can liven up your space beautifully. That is what Kailasa - a gorgeous maximalist property in Delhi - is all about.
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Designed by Qube designs within the leafy neighbourhood of Vasant Vihar in New Delhi, the 6,000 sq ft residence – called Kailasa – is a bold exploration of dark tonality, maximalist layering, and immersive spatial drama. Let's take a look inside:
A look inside the 6,000 sq ft residence
According to Qube designs, the four-bedroom house was designed by principal designer Karan Sethi for Dr Sumit Sharma and Ishita Sharma and is divided into two levels, creating a clear distinction between the family's private living space and an entertainment area for guests. While the upper floor serves as a cohesive family retreat housing the master suites, the ground floor has a dedicated entertainment level.
“Attention to detail was paramount at the site, from ceiling treatments and joinery alignments to seamless service integrations. Every surface and junction was carefully considered to ensure that the maximalist vision remained refined rather than overwhelming,” the design team revealed.
The maximal decor
The decor was executed over eight months in carefully planned phases. The upper floor, which features the family's living space, marries darker palettes and maximalist decor with stunning crystal chandeliers, elegant marble flooring, large French windows that overlook the greenery outside and let in ample natural light, and statement wooden furniture.
While one bedroom follows a dark blue theme, another features a Pinteresty pink element. Meanwhile, a modern, gold floor poster bed anchors the master suite. The walk-in closet in the master bedroom adds another level of elegance, while the bathroom plays with textures with patterned marble. As per Qube designs, the flooring is finished in Michelangelo stone imported from Portugal.
As for the ground floor, a defining feature is the striking blue entertainment lounge envisioned as a cigar and hosting space. A revolving bar, paintings by Mangesh Rajguru, wall art by Kapil Anant, and statement chandeliers add depth and personality to each room.
“Kailasa stands as a strong articulation of Qube Designs philosophy, where darker palettes, statement elements, and meticulous detailing converge to create a home that is both dramatic and deeply considered,” the design team shared.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More