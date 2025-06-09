Planning a backyard barbecue party? Chef shares 4 must-have dip recipes for your menu

A barbecue party is an entire gastronomic rage that is an unmissable dining experience, whether you are hosting it in your backyard, patio, or poolside. Good gossip, smoky charred flavours in the air, and taking turns manning the grill, it’s all part of the wholesome fun. From grilled meats like succulent chicken wings, fish, or prawns on skewers to veggie options such as paneer and charred bell peppers, the menu at a BBQ party is smoking hot. Take your party up a notch with standout dips that transform your every grilled bite into an explosion of flavours. People at BBQ parties love dunking grilled meats or veggies into these flavourful sauces.(Shutterstock)

Chef Sagar Merchant, Founder of the condiment brand Kaatil, shared the recipes to four dips that can complete your BBQ menu:

1. Smoky garlic onion dip

Ingredients:

1 cup Greek yoghurt or hung yoghurt

1 tsp smoked paprika powder

1 clove garlic (grated)

1/2 onion, finely chopped

1 tbsp light olive oil

Salt to taste

Squeeze of lime juice

Optional: chopped chives/parsley for garnish

Method:

1. In a bowl, whisk together Greek yoghurt, smoked paprika, garlic, onion and olive oil.

2. Add salt and a small squeeze of lemon juice. Mix well.

3. Garnish with chopped chives or parsley, a light drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of paprika.

Pairs well with:

Grilled chicken skewers, BBQ potato wedges, roasted mushrooms, and charred corn.

2. Chilli mango salsa dip

Ingredients:

1 mango, small diced

1 onion, finely chopped

1 green chilli, finely chopped

Few coriander leaves, chopped

1/2 Lime, squeezed

1 Tbsp Salt

Method:

1. Combine the mango, onion, green chilli, and coriander in a bowl and toss.

2. Add the lime juice and coriander leaves, followed by the salt. Taste to adjust.

3. Let it sit for 10 minutes before serving.

Pairs well with:

Grilled tacos, BBQ prawns, grilled paneer, smoked chicken wings.

Elevate your grilled chicken and paneer with the help of dips.(Shutterstock)

3. Hot and herby avocado cream dip

Ingredients:

1 ripe avocado, chopped

1 cup of hung yoghurt or sour cream

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1 Tbsp hot sauce

A handful of fresh mint, hand-torn

Salt to taste

Method:

1. In a mortar or bowl, add the avocado, lemon juice and garlic. Smash with the pestle or the back of a spoon.

2. Add the hung yoghurt/sour cream and hot sauce and mix well till combined. A little texture from the un-smashed bits of avocado would be great.

3. Add the mint, taste, and add salt to adjust the seasoning.

4. Chill for 30 minutes and serve.

Pairs well with:

Zucchini fritters, charred sweet potato, chicken sausages, and veggie skewers.

4. Spicy tomato and roasted pepper garlic dip

Ingredients:

2 ripe tomatoes, roasted or grilled till charred

4-5 garlic cloves, roasted

1 red bell pepper, roasted or grilled till charred

1 tsp hot sauce

1 tsp olive oil

Salt to taste

Method:

1. Combine the roasted tomatoes, garlic and bell pepper and blitz in the blender on low speed.

2. Once blended, remove to a bowl and add the hot sauce and salt. Mix well.

3. Drizzle in some olive oil for a smooth dip.

4. Taste and adjust heat and salt as needed, and enjoy!

Pairs well with:

BBQ Lamb Chops, grilled tofu, grilled quesadilla, and goes great as a spread on the bun of a BBQ Burger.

Chef's BBQ Tips:

Always try to make dips ahead of time, so that all the flavours have time to settle and mature, similar to how a marinade would work.

Preparing before time means that when serving the BBQ hot and fresh, you can concentrate on devouring and dunking it in the dips immediately.

