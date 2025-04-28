Cool down this summer with infused water: Try this 4-ingredient vitamin-C rich recipe

As the relentless summer heat beats on, hydration is at stake. Profuse sweating and extreme heat conditions can quickly dehydrate you. To replenish the lost vitamins, minerals, and fluids, enhance your plain water with natural, fruity ingredients. Instead of having plain water this summer, add a few ingredients that help you transform your water intake, from plain to refreshing sips throughout the day. Add fruits and herbs to your regular water this summer.(Representational Pic: Shutterstock)

Clinical Dietitian Urvi Gohil took to Instagram to share a refreshing infused water recipe that's rich in vitamin C.

As per this study, Vitamin C regulates the body's response to both cold and heat, allowing it to adapt to extreme temperatures easily. This makes sense as to why oranges in winter and limes in summer are popular. Vitamin C is an all-rounder.

Summer infused water recipe

The summer-infused water requires only 4 ingredients, with Vitamin C being present in all the ingredients.

She said, “Firstly, fill a utensil with enough water. And the first ingredient we'll add is a heap of tables spoon of fennel seeds, saunf. Next we will add, one entire sliced lemon. Next we have a few mint leaves and I also like to add some orange slices. Stir it a bit and allow it to rest for half an hour before you start sipping so everything is infused well.”

When to have infused water?

Is there a right time to consume the infused water, or do you sip it the entire day like regular water? Explaining more on this, the dietitian added, “You can sip this infused water in the mid-morning and not the entire day. So like between your breakfast and your evening snack.”

Moreover, she also suggested a few more ingredients that further bolster the efficiency of your infused water with electrolytes, “You can also add some pink salt or electrolytes to it if you like. You can also add 20% of coconut water and remaining water for adding even more electrolytes.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.