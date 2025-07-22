Step inside comedian Samay Raina’s simple Mumbai apartment with table tennis setup, studio room. Watch

Comedian Samay Raina, who’s often in the spotlight for his stand-up shows and comedy specials, prefers to keep things simple when it comes to his home. While his on-stage persona is all about energy and laughter, his home reflects a calm, minimalist aesthetic. In a YouTube video shared by fellow comedian Sumit Saurav on January 24, 2024, fans got an exclusive glimpse inside Samay’s home. (Also read: Step inside MP chief minister Mohan Yadav’s simple home in Bhopal ) Samay Raina's minimalist home features a game zone, studio, and simple furnishings.

Inside Samay Raina's minimalist home

As Samay steps into his drawing room, the space feels simple yet functional. The room is furnished with brown sofas, a black couch, and a sleek black centre table, all arranged facing a TV mounted on the wall. On one side of the room, an electric guitar rests casually, adding a personal touch. A large window allows natural sunlight to pour in, brightening up the room naturally. One wall features a stylish bookshelf stacked with books, while a green planter on the opposite side brings a touch of liveliness.

Interestingly, the dining area has been repurposed into a casual game zone, where a table tennis setup has replaced the traditional dining table, reflecting Samay’s playful side. He also gives a glimpse of his studio space, where he films his content, equipped with cameras, lights, and other professional gear.

Samay’s bedroom mirrors his minimalist taste. The space is kept clean with just a neatly made bed, a large window inviting in more natural light, and a simple wardrobe that keeps the room uncluttered.

About Samay Raina

Samay Raina is an Indian stand-up comedian and YouTuber, best known as the co-winner of the comedy competition Comicstaan 2. Since 2024, he has been hosting the comedy talent show India’s Got Latent.