Step inside Gaurav Taneja’s lavish farmhouse in Delhi, where modern comfort meets rustic charm of a village
Here’s a sneak peek inside Gaurav Taneja’s dreamy farmhouse in Delhi, designed for slow living and family time. Watch here.
Gaurav Taneja, aka ‘The Flying Beast,’ a popular Indian YouTuber, welcomed Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, for a tour of his farmhouse. During the house tour with Farah, he gave a glimpse of the lavish interiors and vast grounds of his farmhouse in Delhi, which features around 200 cows and lush greenery.
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Inside Gaurav Taneja’s farmhouse
Titled ‘Rosier Farm,’ Gaurav’s farm welcomes one with a massive entrance door lined with green plants and trees all around the passage. The entire farm features lush greenery, with a focus on reviving the traditions of old India. The farm also boasts a temple area, a farming area, and a massive cowshed housing 200 cows. To add a contemporary feel to the farm, Gaurav added modern decor elements, making it a perfect escape from the city's hustle and bustle.
Apart from the green space, the farmhouse also boasts a beautiful living area that welcomes visitors with a massive door, followed by rustic elements throughout. The living space features walls made of mud and wooden furniture, adding to the vibe. Several rustic and chic lights are added to the ceiling to make the space feel warmer and more inviting. The low-lying seating area, adorned with metal decor pieces and an old television, gives a village vibe to the space. From mango to palm, and lemon, the entire farmhouse is lined by stunning fruits bearing trees all around.
Inside the open kitchen of the farmhouse
The highlight of the farmhouse is an open kitchen under the shed. The kitchen is extremely different from a modern kitchen setup. It features a chulha (a U-shaped mud-and-cow-dung stove) and traditional utensils. Apart from the open kitchen, the farmhouse also houses a large space where desi ghee and other milk products are made, as well as a massive space for making and storing pickles. It won’t be wrong to say that Gaurav Taneja and his family consume everything natural coming directly from the farm.
About Gaurav Taneja
Gaurav Taneja, aka ‘The Flying Beast,’ is a popular Indian YouTuber, fitness influencer, and former pilot. He gained popularity through his lifestyle and fitness videos. Taneja also worked as a pilot for 9 years before moving to content creation and entrepreneurship. He runs several YouTube channels, including Flying Beast, FitMuscle TV, and Rasbhari Ke Papa. Born on July 9, 1986, he is an Electrical Engineering graduate from IIT Kharagpur. He is married to Ritu Rathee, who is also a pilot and a significant part of his vlogs. He has around 9.2 million YouTube subscribers.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More