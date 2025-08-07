Step inside Malaika Arora's new Juhu restaurant featuring 'India's first hydration bar', food inspired from her kitchen

After launching her restaurant, situated inside a quaint 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow, in Bandra, former VJ and reality TV judge, Malaika Arora, is all set to open another branch of Scarlett House in Mumbai's Juhu. Malaika Arora shares a glimpse inside her new Juhu restaurant.

In an Instagram post shared on August 6, Malaika posted a video introducing the new outlet and said, “Bringing the Scarlett love from Bandra to Juhu. Welcome to our home, the Scarlet House Juhu.” Let's take a sneak peek inside the eatery.

Inside Malaika Arora's Scarlett House in Juhu

Situated right by the sea, the Scarlett House in Juhu boasts timeless charm with a stunning, open glass house roof that allows ample sunlight and the outside nature into the restaurant.

Cosy, lived-in, and super welcoming, the interiors blend vintage and modern aesthetics with red brick walls, ample plants decorating the space, comfy printed sofas, aesthetic chandeliers, cane chairs, marble-top tables, photo corners, wooden beams on the ceiling, and matching wooden furniture that decorates the indoors.

Sharing the details that went into designing the menu and the restaurant's vibe, Malaika said, “The food is inspired by things I love to eat in my kitchen and on my travels. In fact, my team is convinced it should be called Mala's Specialist. They have curated a cocktail menu that's fun, thoughtful, and full of stories in every sip. We also have India's first hydration bar that you must check out. Scarlet House is rooted in community, with Arhaan (her son) bringing in energy and shaping our coffee progress.”

About the Bandra chapter of Malaika's restaurant

Malaika Arora and her son Arhaan Khan kickstarted Scarlett House in Bandra’s Pali Village in November last year. According to Architectural Digest (AD), the eatery lies inside a quaint 90-year-old Indo-Portuguese bungalow in Bandra that blends old-world charm with rustic simplicity.

As per the publication, Malaika's vision for the interiors of Scarlett House was ‘quiet and warm luxury’. The star wanted to create a space where, when one enters, they would want to stay for hours without leaving. She said, “The Portuguese bungalow is symbolic of a blend – outwardly old-fashioned but loaded with values and stories within, much like Scarlett House.”