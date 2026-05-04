Step inside Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar’s Mumbai home ‘Ekam’ a space defined by soft tones and timeless charm

Amruta Khanvilkar, one of the highest-paid actresses in Marathi cinema, known for her phenomenal performance recently gave a tour of her Mumbai home to Pinkvilla. She is an Indian film, television, theatre-actress and producer who works primarily in Hindi and Marathi cinema. Let’s take a closer look at her beautiful vastu-approved Mumbai home.

Amruta Khanvilkar gave a home tour to Pinkvilla.( amrutakhanvilkar/Instagram/Youtube)

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Also read | Step inside Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh’s stylish sanctuary in Mumbai

Inside Amruta Khanvilkar’s home

Amruta’s home is a perfect blend of muted tones and pastels that imparts a luxury vibe to the space. Her home welcomes with a white wooden door that opens into a cosy living room decked in minimalist decor. Each and every element in her house narrates a story and has a reason behind its position. Amruta’s personality as an actress reflects in her choices when it comes to her home. She kept her house minimalistic but ensured to add pieces that exuded her personality and prosperity as well.

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{{^usCountry}} Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Into the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The living room features a boho theme with a bamboo sofa set lined with white and pale pink upholstery and colourful cushions that add a pop of colour to the space. With white sheer curtains, patterned accent wall, chic chandelier, modern coffee table, and green planters in the corner, makes the space look put together and radiates a calm vibe. The living room further extends into a dining space that matches the boho theme of the room. The clean and chic elements added a Pinteresty vibe to the space. The opposite wall of the dining space features a large mirror like wall design that makes the space appear bigger. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room features a boho theme with a bamboo sofa set lined with white and pale pink upholstery and colourful cushions that add a pop of colour to the space. With white sheer curtains, patterned accent wall, chic chandelier, modern coffee table, and green planters in the corner, makes the space look put together and radiates a calm vibe. The living room further extends into a dining space that matches the boho theme of the room. The clean and chic elements added a Pinteresty vibe to the space. The opposite wall of the dining space features a large mirror like wall design that makes the space appear bigger. {{/usCountry}}

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Amruta’s house further flows into the gallery space that features her awards, family portraits, and tiny belongings that adds a personal touch to the home.

Into her wardrobe and studio space

Amruta, like every other actor, owns a separate walk-in-closet and dressing space that features a wooden cosy coffee table corner, white dressing area, and her clothes. She also has a studio space where she dances, practices yoga, and does her workouts.

Into the kitchen

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While the entire house is decked up in a muted palette, the kitchen follows the theme but with a twist. The kitchen features pistachio green cabinets that pop against the white theme. The clean marble counter top delights with modern kitchen appliances and tiny decor pieces.

Who is Amruta Khanvilkar?

Amruta Khanvilkar is a popular and highest-paid Indian actor, known for her roles in Marathi and Hindi cinema. She won several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performances including a Maharashtra State Film Award, a Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar, and three Maharashtracha Favourite Kon awards.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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