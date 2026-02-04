Step inside Pakistani actor Mawra Hocane’s spacious family home filled with memories of her wedding

The mirror framing the house's walls, linen curtains, cream walls, and a crystal chandelier add to the foyer's elegant charm. Mawra also shared a special memory from her wedding, revealing that she walked down the wooden staircase of her home to meet her groom in the garden, where the wedding took place.

Mawra's family home captures the elegance of a property designed for family living and making memories. As one enters the residence, they are welcomed into a foyer that opens into the rest of the house and features wooden balustrades adorned with metalwork.

Marwa Hocane's beautiful home is where every corner reflects warmth, love, and timeless memories. In a video shared last year on October 10, the Pakistani actor gave a home tour of her residence, from curated spaces that radiate comfort to treasured family moments that define her journey.

All about the decor The actor gives a tour of the house's lounge area, where many of her wedding events took place and also where she spends most of her time with her loved ones.

The spacious lounge room features a display wall where the actor keeps her awards, books and some artefacts. Comfy couches match the ivory walls, and marble and metal work, along with lamps, layered curtains, paintings, a chandelier, and vintage furniture, elevate the space.

The lounge also opens into a spacious terrace area where Mawra hosted her mehndi and other wedding events. Additionally, vintage carpets, gorgeous paintings, and plenty of plants liven up the space.

The actor also revealed her chic dining area, where she followed the house's ivory theme but added a pop of colour with the dining chairs. She chose wooden chairs with green upholstery that complemented the marble-top dining table and the ivory-green curtains.

Cream-coloured couches, stylish lamps, elegant wainscotting, ornate-framed mirrorwork on the wall, large windows letting sunlight in, cute artefacts, and stylish lamps liven up the space.