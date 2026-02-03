Edit Profile
    Step inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala luxurious home ‘Sukoon’ which looks like a luxury heritage hotel

    The stunning home of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi is surrounded by gardens and features vintage architecture, offering a luxurious, heritage-hotel vibe.

    Updated on: Feb 03, 2026 10:49 AM IST
    By Krishna Pallavi Priya
    Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi recently welcomed Farah Khan to their beautiful residence to shoot a home tour video for her YouTube channel. Surrounded by greenery and grandiose architecture that resembles a heritage hotel, the couple's home, named ‘Sukoon’, is situated in Khandala. Let's take a tour inside.

    Take a tour of the stunning home of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.
    Take a tour of the stunning home of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

    Step inside Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala house

    As one enters Javed Akhtar and Shabana's home, they are greeted by lush gardens that surround the house, planted with colourful bougainvillaeas, marigolds and other flowers, 150-year-old trees, benches made from tree trunks, and a vintage-style fountain that becomes the centrepiece of the lawn.

    Arches, brick walls, pillars, large windows, a slanted roof, glass walls on the upper floors, marble statues, more greenery covering the home's walls, metal benches for tea, metal balustrades on the balcony, and vintage wall lamps make up the home's stunning facade.

    Watch the video here:

    The decor inside the house

    The decor inside matches the home's grand exterior, making you feel as if you have stepped into a heritage hotel. A large, circular foyer welcomes one inside. It opens into a soaring atrium, capped by an elliptical dark wood ceiling, where sunlight spills over dark metal railings.

    An ornate mirror, crystal wall lamps, large floor-to-ceiling windows that let in ample sunlight, a marble-wood centre table, art pieces, a vintage wall clock, and off-white walls make up the foyer's decor, which opens into a lavish dining area. The dark walnut dining table, accentuated by a crystal chandelier, wooden cabinets, and a contrasting green wall, amps up the luxurious aesthetics.

    The video also gives a glimpse of Javed Akhtar's living room, featuring a brick wall, colourful couches to match the contrasting green paint on the rest of the walls, a crystal chandelier, vintage wall lamp fixtures, art pieces, and luxe carpets.

    • Krishna Pallavi Priya
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Krishna Pallavi Priya

      A lifestyle journalist specialising in fashion, travel, culture, health, relationships, and food, Krishna Priya Pallavi has over seven years of experience in digital media. She loves exploring new fashion trends and keeping up with pop culture moments only to later write about them.Read More

