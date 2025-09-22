Step inside Riddhima Kapoor's spacious New Delhi bungalow which Farah Khan mistook for a 7-star hotel

Farah Khan recently visited Riddhima Kapoor Sahni at her home in New Delhi. The video posted on Farah Khan's YouTube channel gives a glimpse inside her lavish and spacious bungalow. Farah Khan and her cook Dilip with Riddhima Kapoor and her daughter, Samara Sahni.

Inside Riddhima Kapoor and her family's home in New Delhi

The video, also featuring Riddhima's daughter, Samara Sahni, includes a banter between Farah Khan and Riddhima, along with the filmmaker's cook, Dilip. The home tour begins with Farah and Dilip exclaiming at the impressive size of Riddhima's home, which he initially mistook for a seven-star hotel.

Moreover, during the tour, apart from the spacious living area and a separate lounge section, Riddhima also showed her personal floor, which she refers to as a "chill out zone", making Farah joke that the house is large enough that each family member has their own separate floors.

Apart from a separate barbecue area and a large garden that covers one side of the entire property, Riddhima's home features luxurious details like an entrance area decorated with 3 crystal chandeliers, rugs, large ornate mirrors, paintings, and vintage furniture. It also opens up to an area with ambient lighting, dining space, and a home bar.

As for the lounge area, it has floor-to-ceiling windows that light up the room and give a gorgeous view of the balcony. The floor, which Riddhima called her space, features walls and console tables covered with family photographs, paintings, another dining area, a lounging area, dark wood panelling, and floor-to-ceiling windows allowing ample natural light.

About Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima is the daughter of Neetu Kapoor and the late actor Rishi Kapoor. Ranbir Kapoor is her brother, and Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor are her cousins. She is married to Bharat Sahni, and they have a daughter, Samara Sahni.

On the work front, she is set to make her acting debut alongside her mother, Neetu Kapoor, and Kapil Sharma. She was also seen in the third season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.