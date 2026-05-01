Step inside Smriti Mandhana’s dreamy Sangli farmhouse with a ‘Karan Johar-style’ grand entry

Smriti Mandhana’s under-construction farmhouse features a grand entrance door that derived the inspiration from Karan Johar’s massive movie sets. Additionally, the large open front garden area with rounded pavement space makes it look like a castle. The sides are left open for adding plants and trees to make the area perfect for family gatherings. Growing up watching Karan Johar and Sooraj Barjatiya’s movies, Mandhana always wanted a house with a grand entrance.

Smriti Mandhana , Vice Captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, in a conversation with Jatin Sapru, gave a tour of her farmhouse. Nestled in Sangli, Maharashtra, her farmhouse blends comfort with Bollywood-style grandeur. During the conversation, she shared her cricket journey and the inspiration behind it. Let’s take a look at the stunning farmhouse that took the internet by storm.

Built in a massive area, the farmhouse features a large playground space for her cricket practice sessions. It also features an indoor swimming pool with a wall fixture that delights with a waterfall element. Most importantly, the farmhouse is adorned with wooden elements, from a rounded wooden staircase to wooden decor; this farmhouse is soon going to become Smriti’s dream house.

Into the playground Smirit’s farmhouse delights with a well-equipped and covered playground space for her practice session. It also houses a pickle ball court that delights with the walls featuring Smriti’s international cricket journey pictures.

Who is Smriti Mandhana? Smriti Madhana is an Indian international cricketer and the vice-captain of the Indian women’s national team. Born on July 18, 2996, she was part of the Indian team that won the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup and the Women's Asia Cup in 2016 and 2022. She won several awards and accolades for her phenomenal performance in cricket. She also won a gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games and a silver medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games representing India.

Mandhana has scored more than 10,000 runs in international cricket and holds the record for the most international centuries and the second most centuries in Women’s One Day Internationals. Smriti is the first Indian to score a century in all three formats of women's international cricket–WTests, WODIs, and WT20Is, and also holds the record for the fastest century in the ODI format by any Indian batter. Smriti has won four ICC Awards, including Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2021, and WODI Cricketer of the Year in 2018 and 2024.