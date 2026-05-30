Step inside Tanishaa Mukerji’s Mumbai home with vintage charm, a dramatic staircase, and a sprawling terrace
Here’s a sneak peek into Tanishaa Mukerji’s vintage home in Mumbai, which radiates an old-bungalow vibe.
Tanishaa Mukerji, known for her significant contributions in Hindi movies, invited Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to her vintage home in Mumbai. The house exudes traditional Indian bungalow architecture, taking us back to the vintage era. Let’s take a closer look at her beautiful den.
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Inside Tanishaa’s house
The living space boasts a classic, old-money Indian bungalow aesthetic, blended with subtle colonial and contemporary luxury influences. The interiors feel designed for comfort, conversations, and natural light rather than trend-heavy styling. The house overall blends traditional Indian luxury bungalow architecture, colonial-inspired furniture placement, warm contemporary minimalism, and nature-connected design through oversized windows.
The living room also features a dramatic round staircase that looks like a film set. Tanishaa’s house feels perfectly designed for family gatherings, focused on longevity and comfort, and influenced by tropical Indian villa architecture. It resembles the interiors of South Mumbai bungalows, Goa villa styling, old Bengaluru luxury homes, and colonial-inspired Indian residences.
Inside the living room{{/usCountry}}
The living room also features a dramatic round staircase that looks like a film set. Tanishaa’s house feels perfectly designed for family gatherings, focused on longevity and comfort, and influenced by tropical Indian villa architecture. It resembles the interiors of South Mumbai bungalows, Goa villa styling, old Bengaluru luxury homes, and colonial-inspired Indian residences.
Inside the living room{{/usCountry}}
The room combines a formal living area, casual seating pockets, dining zone, and smoothly transitions toward the staircase without rigid partitions. The room appears very wide horizontally, which gives a luxurious sense of scale. The colour palette is kept warm, earthy, and timeless. The room is dominated by oversized windows on almost every side. The furniture arrangement is intentionally conversational rather than TV-centric.{{/usCountry}}
The room combines a formal living area, casual seating pockets, dining zone, and smoothly transitions toward the staircase without rigid partitions. The room appears very wide horizontally, which gives a luxurious sense of scale. The colour palette is kept warm, earthy, and timeless. The room is dominated by oversized windows on almost every side. The furniture arrangement is intentionally conversational rather than TV-centric.{{/usCountry}}
The lighting philosophy feels functional and warm rather than dramatic luxury. The living space also delights with wall art, paintings, awards and accolades, and several vintage elements. The dining space transitions naturally from the living room. It features a glass-top round dining table, upholstered dining chairs, a crystal servingware display, and transparent materials balancing heavier furniture.
Onto the terrace
Tanishaa’s home also features a massive terrace, and it is almost daunting to find such a huge space in Mumbai. It's all decked with plants and greenery that make the space inviting and close to nature. It also features covered seating, perfect for morning coffee and evening tea.
Who is Tanishaa Mukerji?
Born on March 3, 1978, Tanishaa Mukerji is the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and actor Tanuja, and the younger sister of actor Kajol. She made her debut in Hindi films with Ssssshhh in 2003 and had her first success with the political crime thriller Sarkar and its sequel, Sarkar Raj.
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