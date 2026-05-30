Step inside Tanishaa Mukerji’s Mumbai home with vintage charm, a dramatic staircase, and a sprawling terrace

Tanishaa Mukerji, known for her significant contributions in Hindi movies, invited Farah Khan and her cook, Dilip, to her vintage home in Mumbai. The house exudes traditional Indian bungalow architecture, taking us back to the vintage era. Let’s take a closer look at her beautiful den.

Tanisha Mukerji gave a house tour to Farah Khan.(tanishaamukerji/Instagram/Youtube)

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Inside Tanishaa’s house

The living space boasts a classic, old-money Indian bungalow aesthetic, blended with subtle colonial and contemporary luxury influences. The interiors feel designed for comfort, conversations, and natural light rather than trend-heavy styling. The house overall blends traditional Indian luxury bungalow architecture, colonial-inspired furniture placement, warm contemporary minimalism, and nature-connected design through oversized windows.

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{{^usCountry}} The living room also features a dramatic round staircase that looks like a film set. Tanishaa’s house feels perfectly designed for family gatherings, focused on longevity and comfort, and influenced by tropical Indian villa architecture. It resembles the interiors of South Mumbai bungalows, Goa villa styling, old Bengaluru luxury homes, and colonial-inspired Indian residences. Inside the living room {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The living room also features a dramatic round staircase that looks like a film set. Tanishaa’s house feels perfectly designed for family gatherings, focused on longevity and comfort, and influenced by tropical Indian villa architecture. It resembles the interiors of South Mumbai bungalows, Goa villa styling, old Bengaluru luxury homes, and colonial-inspired Indian residences. Inside the living room {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The room combines a formal living area, casual seating pockets, dining zone, and smoothly transitions toward the staircase without rigid partitions. The room appears very wide horizontally, which gives a luxurious sense of scale. The colour palette is kept warm, earthy, and timeless. The room is dominated by oversized windows on almost every side. The furniture arrangement is intentionally conversational rather than TV-centric. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The room combines a formal living area, casual seating pockets, dining zone, and smoothly transitions toward the staircase without rigid partitions. The room appears very wide horizontally, which gives a luxurious sense of scale. The colour palette is kept warm, earthy, and timeless. The room is dominated by oversized windows on almost every side. The furniture arrangement is intentionally conversational rather than TV-centric. {{/usCountry}}

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The lighting philosophy feels functional and warm rather than dramatic luxury. The living space also delights with wall art, paintings, awards and accolades, and several vintage elements. The dining space transitions naturally from the living room. It features a glass-top round dining table, upholstered dining chairs, a crystal servingware display, and transparent materials balancing heavier furniture.

Onto the terrace

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Tanishaa’s home also features a massive terrace, and it is almost daunting to find such a huge space in Mumbai. It's all decked with plants and greenery that make the space inviting and close to nature. It also features covered seating, perfect for morning coffee and evening tea.

Who is Tanishaa Mukerji?

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Born on March 3, 1978, Tanishaa Mukerji is the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and actor Tanuja, and the younger sister of actor Kajol. She made her debut in Hindi films with Ssssshhh in 2003 and had her first success with the political crime thriller Sarkar and its sequel, Sarkar Raj.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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