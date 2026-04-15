Step inside this 1942 Maharaja Mahendrasinhji’s Gujarat palace that blends European and Indian traditions

Nestled in the sleepy town of Ahmedabad, sits one of the most beautiful art deco masterpieces, a maharaja’s palace where European style meets Indian craftsmanship. Built in 1942, the palace showcases a radical shift from the traditional architectural style of the time. As the last maharaja of Morvi town, Maharaja Mahendrasinhji christened a new design in his palace. Here’s a closer look inside the Morvi palace in Gujarat shared by Tatler Travel on an Instagram post dated April 14, 2026.

A tour of 1942 Maharaja Mahendrasinhji’s Gujarat palace by Tatler Travel.(tatlertravel/Instagram)

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Inside Morvi Palace

Designed by Gregson, Batley and King, the palace features terrazzo corridors, serene inner courtyards, and cylindrical columns. It was built as a new palace by the last Maharaja of Morvi, reflecting a modern approach to royal residences. The geometric pattern and precision throughout the palace made it a timeless icon of style. The palace is a striking fusion of European and Indian styles. This two-storey palace’s exterior layout incorporates two open inner courtyards equipped with fountains, which showcase Indian cooling methods.

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{{^usCountry}} Interiors of the palace {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interiors of the palace {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The interiors of the palace exemplify Art Deco opulence in every corner. It blends European style with Indian motifs through lavish furnishings and artistic elements. From living room to dining room, study to bedroom, each space is elaborately decorated with wall-to-wall carpeting, mother-of-pearl-tables, cabinets filled with fine crockery, and several sofas. It also features a grand staircase that evokes the grandeur of the palace, serving as the focal point of gatherings. There is a designated corner for the bar that stands out with its leopard-print upholstery, intricate mirror work on walls and ceilings, and erotic murals depicting men and women. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The interiors of the palace exemplify Art Deco opulence in every corner. It blends European style with Indian motifs through lavish furnishings and artistic elements. From living room to dining room, study to bedroom, each space is elaborately decorated with wall-to-wall carpeting, mother-of-pearl-tables, cabinets filled with fine crockery, and several sofas. It also features a grand staircase that evokes the grandeur of the palace, serving as the focal point of gatherings. There is a designated corner for the bar that stands out with its leopard-print upholstery, intricate mirror work on walls and ceilings, and erotic murals depicting men and women. {{/usCountry}}

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There is an indoor swimming pool as well, connected seamlessly to a gymnasium equipped with vintage exercise machines. Another beautiful space was the maharaja’s office, which is lined with bookshelves containing historical literature and his achievements. The palace’s artistic highlights include artwork by Polish artist Stefan Norblin. His pieces were integrated into walls, complemented by family portraits. Napoleon marble columns, Botticino marble architraves, Cuban mahogany chairs, and French walnut pedestals also enhanced the palace’s interior. The palace walls were adorned with trophies, medallions, oil canvases of horse riders and polo players, and larger-than-life portraits of ancestors, including his father, Lakhdhirji Bahadur, and grandfather, Waghji Bahadur, dressed in all their finery. The colour selection for the entire palace, from pastels to muted shades, patterns to textures, added a European flair to the palace. The luxurious furnishings in the palace were taken from London, showcasing the maharaj’s love for artistic pieces.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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