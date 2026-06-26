Step inside this stunning mountain home where wooden interiors and lush forest views steal the show

Her house features a striking entrance hall with soaring ceilings that immediately make the home feel airy and grand. The architecture is defined by clean white walls contrasted with warm wooden detailing. The ceiling is clad in natural wood panels, adding warmth and texture while balancing the room's height. A large chandelier with a circular form and layered, fringe-like detailing hangs dramatically from the double-height ceiling.

Having a home in the mountains is something most of us dream about. A lifestyle content creator with the user name chill.homee took to Instagram on June 25, 2026, to share a home tour of her mountain home in India. Let’s take a look at her cosy home featuring natural materials, oversized windows, layered lighting, and abundant greenery.

Three sets of tall wooden-framed windows stretch almost from floor to ceiling, flooding the space with daylight. The staircase inside the living room, which goes all the way to other parts of the house, makes the space look like a dreamy palace.

Into the cosy bedroom The girl created a cosy bedroom space where the view outside becomes the room's most important decorative feature. A wall of oversized wooden-framed windows dominates the space, a bed is dressed in neutral-toned linen bedding, two large pillows in muted beige and brown tones, and a softly glowing bedside lamp casts warm golden light that contrasts beautifully with the cool blue tones filtering through the windows at dusk.

She also added several pictures and artworks to personalise the space as per needs and aesthetics. From old music systems to rustic pieces, the content creator has ensured to keep the space turned into a retreat. The bedroom embodies a quiet luxury aesthetic—comfortable, uncluttered, and deeply connected to nature, where simplicity itself becomes the defining feature.