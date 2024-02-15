Outdoor dining is a growing trend among modern homeowners, who eagerly embrace the idea of transforming their outdoor spaces into inviting dining areas. Elevate your conventional outdoor dining with a few simple tricks. Stylish decor items for a perfect outdoor dining experience (Image by Pinterest)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Meera Pyarelal, Founder and Interior Designer at Temple Town, shared, “Outdoor bar carts are a versatile and stylish addition to your outdoor dining experience. The mobility and efficiency allow guests to effortlessly serve drinks and snacks while enjoying the outdoors. Stocked with drinks, glasses and a wide variety of items, the outdoor bar cart makes your gathering easy and hospitable, elevating the overall atmosphere, and providing a memorable dining experience at the right temperature. Explore modular furniture options that offer versatility and flexibility in configuration. Modular seating arrangements allow for easy customisation to accommodate varying group sizes and dining preferences.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Nitin Kohli, Founder and Principal Designer at Nitin Kohli Home, listed some stylish decor items, perfect for enjoying the ideal temperatures and to transform your outdoor dining area into a chic retreat:

String Lights - Add a cozy ambiance with twinkling string lights, creating a magical atmosphere for your evening gatherings.

Outdoor Rugs

Define your space and add warmth underfoot with a durable and weather-resistant outdoor rug.

Decorative Pillows

Spruce up your seating area with colourful and comfortable outdoor pillows, making your guests feel right at home.

Tabletop Lanterns

Illuminate your dining table with elegant tabletop lanterns, casting a soft glow for intimate meals.

Planters with Greenery

Bring nature to your dining area with stylish planters filled with lush greenery, adding freshness and life to the space.

Outdoor Dinnerware Set

Elevate your dining experience with durable and stylish outdoor dinnerware sets, perfect for alfresco dining.

Cozy Throws

Keep your guests warm on cooler evenings with soft and cozy throws draped over chairs, inviting them to linger longer.

According to Ajay Arya, Founder and Interior Designer at A Square Designs, creating an unforgettable outdoor dining experience relies on harmonious elements. He revealed, "Everything, from the placement of the furniture to the shadows cast plays an important role in creating a memorable atmosphere.

Invest in sturdy and inviting outdoor furniture, such as upholstered chairs or benches. These not only provide comfort, but also allow guests around the table to relax and enjoy the moment. It also serves a dual purpose by providing an umbrella, pergolas, or shade canopy that provides shelter from the sun’s rays. These additions not only elevate the level of comfort, but they also incorporate sophistication, making your entire outdoor dining area more enjoyable."

He added, “Define your dining space with an outdoor rug. Choose a pattern or colour that complements your outdoor furniture, adding both comfort underfoot and a touch of style. Elevate the comfort of your seating with weather-resistant cushions and throw pillows. Opt for fabrics that are both stylish and easy to clean, allowing for a cosy and inviting dining experience.”

Rashi Bothra and Ruchi Gehani, Founders and Interior Designers at Azure Interiors, recommended, “Weatherproof outdoor furniture is a must-have, adding to any outdoor dining experience. Made from durable materials such as teak or polyethylene wicker, it stands up to the elements with grace. Its flexibility provides lasting comfort and style, elevating outdoor events to unforgettable levels. Invest in pieces designed to last and transform your outdoor space into a haven of comfort and wonder.”

They advised, “Also incorporate potted plants, flowers and greenery into your outdoor dining area to add a little colour, texture and nature to the space. Embrace sustainable building principles by choosing eco-friendly furniture made from recycled materials or sourced from sustainable forests. The sustainable design not only reduces the environmental impact, but adds a modern and conceptual element to your outdoor dining.”

With these simple yet effective decor items, you can create a perfect outdoor dining setting that's both stylish and comfortable for enjoying the ideal temperatures.