Summer state of mind: Interior decor, design trends to make your home feel like a luxe vacation haven

Transform your home into a serene summer haven with interior trends that channel the ease and joy of a vacation retreat. This summer, homes are taking a refreshing turn — blurring the lines between everyday living and holiday indulgence, where the trend is clear: calm, comfort and a touch of luxury. 'Vacation vibes only' is the new rule for interior design this summer. Here are decor tips to bring 5-star hotel energy to your living spaces at home.(Image by hourdesign.ir)

Turn your home into a summer retreat with these interior upgrades

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Anushka Ahuja, co-founder of Studio by Agni, shared, “Start by embracing summer floral furniture. Chintz-patterned sofas, floral and botanical printed cushions, and accent chairs in breezy floral motifs. These instantly inject a sense of vibrancy and nostalgia into the space. To further the airy ambience, choose light, breathable fabrics like linen and cotton for upholstery, curtains, and throws. Pair them with natural materials such as rattan, cane, jute, and bamboo to introduce warmth and a coastal, organic charm.”

She revealed, “A summer-inspired colour palette is key: soft pastels like mint green, blush pink, baby blue and sandy beige mimic the tranquil hues of sun, sky, and sea. Let natural light be a major player—use sheer curtains to let it flow in freely and incorporate mirrors to bounce light and open up the space visually.”

Can Decor Boost Mental Health? These Summer Interiors Say Yes(Image by Pinterest)

The expert further suggested, “Accent your interiors with artisanal elements like hand-painted ceramics, woven baskets, and textured cushions to create visual interest and a relaxed, layered look. Indoor plants or fresh floral arrangements can add a touch of nature, enhancing the vacation vibe. With these thoughtful touches, your home becomes a haven of comfort and calm, where every day feels like a summer holiday.”

This summer home trend feels like self-care in design form

Bringing his expertise to the same, Amandeep Singh Anand, director at Fima Carlo Frattini, said, “Imagine stepping into a shower where water cascades like a gentle waterfall, mist envelopes you in cool serenity, or multiple flows create a spa-like escape — all from the comfort of home.”

According to him, indoors is about creating immersive, sensory moments; outdoors, it’s about beating the heat with elegant shower setups that bring nature and relaxation together. Amandeep Singh Anand said, “These aren’t just features — they’re experiences that transport you because today, the most coveted destination isn’t far away — it’s your own beautifully designed sanctuary.”

As summer approaches, there's no better time to transform your space into a serene seaside retreat.(Unsplash)

Varnita Kochhar, Founder and Creative Director at Häuser, opined, “This summer, homes are embracing a relaxed and breezy vibe that feels just like a holiday. One of the key trends is using outdoor-style furniture inside the home. These pieces are not just stylish but also strong, stain-resistant, and very easy to maintain.”

Highlighting that people are choosing comfort and practicality, Varnita Kochhar pointed out, “They want furniture that can handle daily life, whether it is kids running around, a glass of juice tipping over, or guests coming in from the garden. Vibrant colours, along with soothing neutrals and soft textures, help create a calm and inviting space. The idea is to make every room feel fresh, open, and perfect for relaxing. This trend is all about enjoying the feeling of a getaway right at home, without any of the stress.”