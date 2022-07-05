Telangana to host events showcasing rich history of Kakatiya dynasty

The Telangana government would organise a week-long event from July 7 to showcase the rich history of the Kakatiya dynasty. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, state Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Minister V Srinivas Goud and others released a brochure on the event on Tuesday.

The programme, named 'Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham', would be held from July 7 to 13, Goud tweeted. The Kakatiya dynasty ruled the region comprising present day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during 12th and 14th centuries.

Their capital was Warangal in Telangana. The tanks constructed during the Kakatiya rule are used even today.

The TRS government has revived the tanks under its 'Mission Kakatiya' scheme. The distinct style of Kakatiya-era architecture is seen in the Thousand Pillar Temple and Ramappa Temple near Warangal.