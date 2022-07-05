Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Telangana to host events showcasing rich history of Kakatiya dynasty
art culture

Telangana to host events showcasing rich history of Kakatiya dynasty

The programme, named 'Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham', would be held in Telangana from July 7 to 13. The Kakatiya dynasty ruled the region comprising present day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during 12th and 14th centuries.
Telangana to host events showcasing rich history of Kakatiya dynasty&nbsp;(Twitter/The_Puchakaya_)
Telangana to host events showcasing rich history of Kakatiya dynasty (Twitter/The_Puchakaya_)
Updated on Jul 05, 2022 07:04 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Zarafshan Shiraz, Hyderabad

The Telangana government would organise a week-long event from July 7 to showcase the rich history of the Kakatiya dynasty. Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, state Tourism, Culture and Archaeology Minister V Srinivas Goud and others released a brochure on the event on Tuesday.

The programme, named 'Kakatiya Vaibhava Saptaham', would be held from July 7 to 13, Goud tweeted. The Kakatiya dynasty ruled the region comprising present day Telangana and Andhra Pradesh during 12th and 14th centuries.

Their capital was Warangal in Telangana. The tanks constructed during the Kakatiya rule are used even today.

The TRS government has revived the tanks under its 'Mission Kakatiya' scheme. The distinct style of Kakatiya-era architecture is seen in the Thousand Pillar Temple and Ramappa Temple near Warangal.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana history andhra pradesh hyderabad kt rama rao tour tourist tourism + 6 more
telangana history andhra pradesh hyderabad kt rama rao tour tourist tourism + 5 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out