Thinking about livening up your interiors with colours? Here's what you need to keep in mind

Colours give your interiors a whole new personality, going beyond just aesthetic styles. Consider it a facelift for your interiors. Colour theory takes centre stage in interior design, with each colour carrying a mood that seeps into the space. This is why it’s all the more important to be mindful and intentional while choosing your colour palette. Colours can make or break your interiors. (Shutterstock)

Before you whimsically choose, let’s first get the ground rules of colour right, from understanding basic colour schemes to the major factors that influence colour selection.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Radhika Mann, the Founder of Bersh by Arts andDraftz, shared colour schemes and colour selection factors to keep in mind. She emphasised the importance of choosing the right colours; otherwise, an overdose, underdose, or wrong blend of colours can prove to be a design disaster.

Here's the guide Radhika Mann shared with us:

Colour schemes for your interiors

Monochromatic: This involves hues and tints of the same colour to create a quiet, sombre, and continuous rhythm of continuity.

This involves hues and tints of the same colour to create a quiet, sombre, and continuous rhythm of continuity. Analogous: Typically includes hues of grey, black, and white. This scheme gives a unique Midas touch, especially in areas where there is a lot of natural light and brightness and needs to be toned down.

Typically includes hues of grey, black, and white. This scheme gives a unique Midas touch, especially in areas where there is a lot of natural light and brightness and needs to be toned down. Complementary colours: These are opposite colours on the colour wheel used together to create a catchy and highlighted effect.

These are opposite colours on the colour wheel used together to create a catchy and highlighted effect. Shades: Darker hues of the same colour to create depth.

Darker hues of the same colour to create depth. Tints: Lighter or pastel hues of a colour, often used to create a soft, calming feel. For instance, tints are popular in babies’ rooms and smaller spaces.

What influences colour selection?

Lighting (natural and artificial): The amount and type of light in a room is a major factor in determining the suitable colour palette.

The amount and type of light in a room is a major factor in determining the suitable colour palette. Space, scale, and size of the room : Too many dark colours in a small space can make it feel congested, as they are less reflective and create a sense of quick closure. On the contrary, light colours reflect more light and make the room appear larger and more open.

: Too many dark colours in a small space can make it feel congested, as they are less reflective and create a sense of quick closure. On the contrary, light colours reflect more light and make the room appear larger and more open. Number of colours used: Using too many colours in one space can break the palette and disrupt harmony. It also causes diffused reflection, going against the laws of colour science.

Using too many colours in one space can break the palette and disrupt harmony. It also causes diffused reflection, going against the laws of colour science. Combination of colours, lines, and patterns: If used correctly in right combination, these elements can make the area more catchy and elevate dull interiors, and even create the illusion of height.

If used correctly in right combination, these elements can make the area more catchy and elevate dull interiors, and even create the illusion of height. Lifestyle of the occupant:

The person’s lifestyle significantly influences the choice of colours. For instance:

Kids’ rooms or gyms benefit from brighter colours to get a feel of energy, activity, agility and playfulness.

2. Rooms for the elderly may use toned-down, monochromatic schemes in faded hues to reflect a more subtle, quiet lifestyle.

Trends in colour and design

Modern design trends favour nature-friendly combinations to promote sustainability and a raw, organic feel. Popular choices include:

Greens

Sand tones

Beiges

Raw metal finishes

Exposed wood

Cemented bars

Industrial-style elements like raw logs, metal bars, and oxide-coated surfaces

The industrial or natural aesthetic is currently one of the most sought-after trends. It gives spaces a feeling of openness and authenticity.

