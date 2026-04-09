This 30-year-old bungalow got a complete glow-up: Before-and-after photos show its transformation into a modern haven
From cracked walls to clean lines, here’s a complete transformation of a 30-year-old bungalow into a modern home. Watch the video here.
Under a renovation project, The White Space Design studio shared a video on Instagram dated March 22, 2026, where they have completely transformed a 30-yearold bungalow into a modern sanctuary. The house was almost in a worn-out condition, with cracks in the walls and spaces looking cramped and old-fashioned. The transformation made the house look ultra-modern and aesthetic. The old house looks unrecognisable after its modern makeover. Here’s a glimpse of the transformation.
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Before and after transformation
The old version of the house featured traditional furniture, white walls, cracks in every corner, an old ceiling fan, and mismatched decor. However, the transformation made it into a modern home well-equipped with all kinds of new furniture and aesthetic elements.
Inside the stunning transformation
The design team chose a neutral colour palette for the house, including grey, white, black, beige, and brown for that aesthetic feel and calm vibes. The living room of the house featured a modern and sleek TV unit against a beige wall and plants beside. The walls were kept beige, and matching sofa sets were used for the aesthetic. The black coloured trapezium shaped centred table broke the colour monotony and made the space appear more open. A brown coffee table was also attached to the centre table, marking a contemporary blend. Subtle decor elements like a flower vase, planters, and books were used to add a pop of colour to the space.
Into the dining space{{/usCountry}}
The design team chose a neutral colour palette for the house, including grey, white, black, beige, and brown for that aesthetic feel and calm vibes. The living room of the house featured a modern and sleek TV unit against a beige wall and plants beside. The walls were kept beige, and matching sofa sets were used for the aesthetic. The black coloured trapezium shaped centred table broke the colour monotony and made the space appear more open. A brown coffee table was also attached to the centre table, marking a contemporary blend. Subtle decor elements like a flower vase, planters, and books were used to add a pop of colour to the space.
Into the dining space{{/usCountry}}
The dining room, followed by the living space, features a beautiful entrance wall adorned with paintings. Initially, the living and dining space featured an open window space, which was covered with a grey panel for privacy. The colour palette was kept neutral with more grey and white elements here. A modern six-seater dining table was kept with a bench-like seating arrangement that maximises the space and appears aesthetically pleasing as well. The dining area is also adorned with modern light fixtures that add warmth to the space. A bohemian vase was kept on the dining table for the colour element.
Into the kitchen
The kitchen space was kept open and classic with white walls and black counters. A separate refrigerator and appliance area were created to make the space feel less cluttered. Green plants were added in every corner of the house to ensure greenery and a pop of colour. Apart from the change in colour palette, the usage of modern electric appliances made the house appear modern.