5 simple ways to refresh your home this summer without overspending: From colour palette tweaks to greenery
Summers are around the corner. Here are some of the budget-friendly ways to upgrade your home and make summer friendly.
Creating a premium home doesn’t always require you to break your bank. It’s all about some thoughtful additions that you make to take your home from normal to premium. While summers are around the corner, here are some of the smart ways you can give your home a refresh and make it summer-ready.
Also read | Living room looking dull? 3 easy hacks to upgrade your space and impress guests
1. Declutter
Start with decluttering your home to make it a perfect canvas for your creativity. Remove all those objects that don’t fit the summer vibe. Most importantly, don’t be in a rush to fill those spaces; leave room for aura. Summers are all about keeping things light and tidy. Put all those heavy rugs, curtains, throw blankets, and pillows back in storage boxes. Clean the dust and rearrange the decor pieces for better air circulation.
2. Work on the colour palette
Colour palette significantly impacts the overall look and feel of your home. While winters were all about using dark shades, summers are all about picking pastels and light shades. If not wall painting, you can invest in upholstery which is in light shade to give a brighter feel to your space. From pastel green to sky blue, light yellow to white, and cream are some of the summer-friendly shades you can opt for. If you are changing the upholstery, be careful while choosing the fabrics as well. Go for cotton and mulmul, so that you can get comfort.
3. Change the curtains
Curtains are those underrated elements that can make or break the aesthetics of your house. Sheer curtains in white are one of the best options that add a premium feel to your space, while ensuring its vibe with the summer aesthetics.
4. Bring greenery inside
Undoubtedly, plants can be your best investment when it comes to decor for your house. It not only elevates the aesthetics but also brings a positive energy into your house. You can add rubber plants, snake plant, and succulent plants in your living room to give a touch of greenery. These are low maintenance plants and don't need constant sunlight. You can keep these plants in the corners of your living room, bedroom, and dining area.
5. Rearrange the furniture
While winters are all about creating a cosy space to snuggle, summers are all about letting the air flow. Rearrange the furniture in a way that it makes more space for walking, and the air flow gets naturally easier. You can also swap heavy chairs with a small ottoman.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More