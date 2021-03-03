IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / Tonywatch: Dede Ayite's costumes always 'build up layers'
Annie McNamara, left, and Sullivan Jones wear costumes designed by Dede Ayite during a performance of "Slave Play" in New York. Ayite has earned two 2021 Tony Award nominations for costume design, one for "Slave Play" and another for “A Soldier's Story.” (Matthew Murphy/DKC O&M Co. via AP)(AP)
Annie McNamara, left, and Sullivan Jones wear costumes designed by Dede Ayite during a performance of "Slave Play" in New York. Ayite has earned two 2021 Tony Award nominations for costume design, one for "Slave Play" and another for “A Soldier's Story.” (Matthew Murphy/DKC O&M Co. via AP)(AP)
art culture

Tonywatch: Dede Ayite's costumes always 'build up layers'

For “A Soldier's Play,” which explores racism within a Black U.S. Army unit, Ayite created special padding in the elbows and knees for actor David Alan Grier, who was frequently pummeled onstage. The soldiers' boots had to look broken in so she handed them out at the beginning of rehearsals.
READ FULL STORY
AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST

One of the most intriguing parts of the costumes at the Broadway play “A Soldier's Story” was something the audience likely never saw. Each of the 12 actors wore uniforms carefully reflecting the attire of real soldiers in 1944. Their boots, too, were faithful replications. But around their necks were dog tags carefully etched with each character's name, age and religious affiliation.

The dog tags — usually tucked under the costumes and out of sight — gave the actors something they could physically hold as they got into character. They became touchstones for their roles.

It was the brainchild of Dede Ayite, who has earned two 2021 Tony Award costume design nominations. Even if few sitting in the audience knew about the dog tags or what they said, it was her gift to the actors, her attempt to deepen the experience.

“Stuff like that brings me joy. I don’t need the audience to know that," said Ayite. "It’s building up of those layers that adds even more texture to a piece.”

Showing her versatility, Ayite also is nominated for designing the costumes for “Slave Play,” Jeremy O. Harris’ bracing work about an antebellum fantasy therapy workshop. If “A Soldier's Play” was regimented and historically accurate, “Slave Play” is fantasy and fetishism.

“I love the way clothes make me feel. I love the stories you can tell through clothing,” said Ayite, who noted that on this interview day her red sweater had shifted her demeanor. “That’s the power and the beauty of what clothes can do. I want to be able to tap into that.”

For “A Soldier's Play,” which explores racism within a Black U.S. Army unit, Ayite created special padding in the elbows and knees for actor David Alan Grier, who was frequently pummeled onstage. The soldiers' boots had to look broken in so she handed them out at the beginning of rehearsals.

For “Slave Play,” Ayite put a leather dominatrix outfit under a hoop skirt for one character and mixed contemporary items — like Calvin Klein underwear — with Civil War-era pieces to make the viewer question what they were seeing.

“There is a sort of home-grown quality to it. The characters have sort of like put their own spin on each of these costumes,” said “Slave Play” director Robert O’Hara. “I think that people watching the show will say, ‘Wait a minute. That looks out of time with the time period.’ So there are winks in the costumes throughout.”

Ayite said she's always been curious about what makes humans tick, and she had one of the more astounding double majors of anyone on Broadway — theater and behavioral neuroscience. She excelled at both, but at some point had to pick career paths.

“I needed to choose the thing that brought me the most joy and the thing that sort of kept my heart intact and my spirit intact. And that was art,” she said. “I just kept saying yes to the thing that spoke to my heart. And it’s brought me here today. And for that I’m grateful.”

She has a master’s in design from the Yale School of Drama and teaches at Harvard University. Ayite said she likes the collaborative nature of theater, and her art is a “soul calling.”

“There’s nothing like watching an audience experience the world you helped to create and to see them moved,” she said. "I don’t need to run up there and say, ‘Hey, look at me,’ because I see that, I see the effect.”

Her other Broadway credits include “American Son” and “Children of a Lesser God.” Her work has been seen at Steppenwolf, La Jolla Playhouse, Berkeley Repertory, Baltimore Center Stage, Arena Stage and Cleveland Playhouse.

Ayite learned she had earned two Tony nominations last fall while at the dentist, who was encouraging. “He said, ‘You know what? I feel good about this. I think it’s going to be a good day’” she said he told her. She was still processing the first text message of a nomination when a second arrived with more good news.

“It is it is a huge honor to think that people who see theater and people who appreciate theater are seeing my work and they’re recognizing the effort that goes into it,” she said.

The pandemic put on hold two plays she also worked on — revivals of “How I Learned to Drive” and ”American Buffalo." Both sets of costumes are in storage, awaiting the return of live theater. But when it does, Ayite is ready to tweak and enhance.

“I definitely would like to look at the costumes again, acknowledge what we’ve done so far, but then also think of them through the lens of what we’ve all gone through in the last year and a half,” she said. “We’re all different today.”

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
This image provided by Megan Telfer shows the wide selection of antique Pyrex dishes she displays at her Texas home. Telfer has more than 300 pieces of vintage Pyrex, displayed on three large bookcases. Telfer's 5-year-old daughter has some vintage Pyrex, too. "We don't use 90 percent of it," Telfer said. "I display it." (AP)
This image provided by Megan Telfer shows the wide selection of antique Pyrex dishes she displays at her Texas home. Telfer has more than 300 pieces of vintage Pyrex, displayed on three large bookcases. Telfer's 5-year-old daughter has some vintage Pyrex, too. "We don't use 90 percent of it," Telfer said. "I display it." (AP)
art culture

Pyrex and Pink Daisies: Midcentury vintage cookware is back in style

AP, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 06:15 PM IST
Vintage kitchenware is back in style -– pieces from the mid-20th century painted with flowers, bright colors, and specific functions, such as bracketed chip and dip bowls or four-piece refrigerator storage sets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Annie McNamara, left, and Sullivan Jones wear costumes designed by Dede Ayite during a performance of "Slave Play" in New York. Ayite has earned two 2021 Tony Award nominations for costume design, one for "Slave Play" and another for “A Soldier's Story.” (Matthew Murphy/DKC O&M Co. via AP)(AP)
Annie McNamara, left, and Sullivan Jones wear costumes designed by Dede Ayite during a performance of "Slave Play" in New York. Ayite has earned two 2021 Tony Award nominations for costume design, one for "Slave Play" and another for “A Soldier's Story.” (Matthew Murphy/DKC O&M Co. via AP)(AP)
art culture

Tonywatch: Dede Ayite's costumes always 'build up layers'

AP, New York
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 05:56 PM IST
For “A Soldier's Play,” which explores racism within a Black U.S. Army unit, Ayite created special padding in the elbows and knees for actor David Alan Grier, who was frequently pummeled onstage. The soldiers' boots had to look broken in so she handed them out at the beginning of rehearsals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sunil Dutt and his handwritten letter in Urdu to Mehrunissa Najma(Twitter)
Sunil Dutt and his handwritten letter in Urdu to Mehrunissa Najma(Twitter)
art culture

Personal letters, autographed photos: How Golden Era superstars connected

By Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:32 PM IST
Back in the 50s and 60s a young starstruck Bollywood fan, Mehrunissa Najma wrote to her favourite celebrities including legends Sunil Dutt, Saira Bano, Sadhana among others in hopes of autographs. The late cinema lover's hobby has now turned into an invaluable collection of India's cinematic history.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The play will be the first to be staged at SRC since the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25.(Wikimedia Commons)
The play will be the first to be staged at SRC since the coronavirus-induced lockdown on March 25.(Wikimedia Commons)
art culture

'Giraftari': Shri Ram Centre to welcome back theatre lovers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:57 PM IST
In good news for theatre enthusiasts, the Shri Ram Centre (SRC) will finally reopen its doors to the public on Friday with 'Giraftari', a play based on Franz Kafka's popular novel "The Trial", said the organisers in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
About 100 vehicles gathered in a Khartoum parking lot across from giant screens showing Sudanese and European films on Friday, the start of a week-long festival organized by the British Council. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
About 100 vehicles gathered in a Khartoum parking lot across from giant screens showing Sudanese and European films on Friday, the start of a week-long festival organized by the British Council. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
art culture

Festival gives Sudanese film lovers drive-in cinema

Reuters, Khartoum
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:02 PM IST
Sudanese moviegoers are enjoying what organisers are saying is their first drive-in cinema after a festival showcasing the country's resurgent, post-uprising film scene moved outdoors this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo, provided by Sotheby's, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl will be offered in Sotheby's Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (AP)
This photo, provided by Sotheby's, in New York, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, shows a small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale that turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000. The bowl will be offered in Sotheby's Auction of Important Chinese Art, in New York, on March 17. (AP)
art culture

Yard sale find turns out to be artifact worth up to $500,000

AP, Hartford, Connecticut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 10:13 AM IST
A small porcelain bowl bought for $35 at a Connecticut yard sale turned out to be a rare, 15th century Chinese artifact worth between $300,000 and $500,000 that is about to go up for auction at Sotheby's.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2013, file photo, Courtney Keating, education coordinator of The Literacy Center in Evansville, Ind., reads "If I Ran the Zoo," By Dr. Seuss, to passersby during an event to promote literacy along the Evansville Riverfront. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator's legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery.(AP)
art culture

Hurtful and wrong: Dr Seuss books pulled from publication due to racist imagery

Reuters, New York
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:42 AM IST
The six books - "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," "If I Ran the Zoo," "McElligot's Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!" "Scrambled Eggs Super!" and "The Cat's Quizzer" - are among more than 60 classics written by Dr. Seuss, the pen name of the American writer and illustrator Theodor Geisel, who died in 1991.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Freshers’s party in Delhi University colleges are being hosted offline as well as an online, but the later is only happening unofficially.
Freshers’s party in Delhi University colleges are being hosted offline as well as an online, but the later is only happening unofficially.
art culture

DU diaries: Offline versus online freshers ka mahayudh

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Freshers’ parties have mostly shifted online for DU students, but some seniors keep hosting unofficial offline freshers party for college students who are in Delhi-NCR.
READ FULL STORY
Close
And artwork from Jatin Das's Exodus 2020.(Instagram)
And artwork from Jatin Das's Exodus 2020.(Instagram)
art culture

Famed artist Jatin Das captures migrants' lockdown ordeal in dozens of paintings

Reuters, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Jatin Das, one of India's best known contemporary artists, was so moved by the plight of migrant workers trekking out of the cities during lockdown, he felt compelled to depict their ordeal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting(Instagram/therealmickrock)
Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting(Instagram/therealmickrock)
art culture

Mick Rock collaborates with urban artist Fin DAC, fuses photography and painting

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:24 PM IST
Legendary photographer Mick Rock to mark 51 years of working in the music industry with a new project, in collaboration with urban artist Fin DAC, to create a series of limited edition prints and canvas artworks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The house at 30 Fifeshire Rd. is built like a 17th century French palace. (Property Vision)
The house at 30 Fifeshire Rd. is built like a 17th century French palace. (Property Vision)
art culture

Schitt’s Creek mansion returns to market with price reduction

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:07 PM IST
And with its frescoed ceilings, crystal chandeliers, marble staircase, and grand domed cupola, that’s exactly the look Van Lapoyan was going for when he built his Toronto mansion.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
Churchill painting owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M(Reuters)
art culture

Landscape painted by Churchill and owned by Angelina Jolie sells for USD 11.5M

AP, London
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 09:15 AM IST
A painting of a Moroccan landscape which was made by Britain's World War II leader Winston Churchill and gifted to US President Franklin D Roosevelt was bought by Angelina Jolie in 2011. She recently sold the painting for a whooping amount of USD 11.5 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's. (REUTERS)
"EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS" is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's. (REUTERS)
art culture

Photos: Digital artist Beeple's work auctioned at Christie's for $6.6 million

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:42 PM IST
A recent Christie's auction offered the first-ever purely digital work of art: Everydays - The First 5000 Days by Mike Winkelmann, also known as, Beeple. Within the space of an hour the bidding amount of $100 has jumped to $1 million. Beeple's digital art is known to carry an NFT (non-fungible token), which is a unique digital token that carries the artist's signature. Beeple's work focuses on 'society's alternating obsession with and fear of technology.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ranjan Kamath recording the life story of Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. Kamath has published 20 such histories on YouTube. They include celebrities and ordinary folks.
Ranjan Kamath recording the life story of Kannada filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli. Kamath has published 20 such histories on YouTube. They include celebrities and ordinary folks.
art culture

Putting life on the record with the Mitra Tantra Archive

By Natasha Rego
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Filmmaker Ranjan Kamath is recording oral history of luminaries and lay people. Anyone with a story to tell, he says, is worth hearing out
READ FULL STORY
Close
This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Peking University, Beijing, China," 1991, by Lois Conner. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum.(AP)
This photo provided by the New Orleans Museum of Art shows "Peking University, Beijing, China," 1991, by Lois Conner. The print is a gift from Cherye R. and James F. Pierce to the museum.(AP)
art culture

New Orleans Museum of Art announces 3 big gifts in 1 month

AP, New Orleans
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:39 PM IST
The New Orleans Museum of Art has announced a major gift to its photography department - the third such announcement this month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP