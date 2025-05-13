Top 10 kitchen organisers for a super functional space; no more messy kitchens thanks to our tips and recommendations

As someone who’s obsessed with tidy spaces and has a master’s in interior design to back it up, I get a weirdly satisfying kick from organising kitchens. There’s just something about lining up spice racks or clearing out kitchen shelves that gives me the boost I didn’t know I needed. I’ve shared this little habit with all my clients over the years and trust me, it works every time. Say goodbye to clutter with these top kitchen organiser picks that make your kitchen look great and work even better.

A few smart kitchen racks here and the best kitchen organisers there can change how your space feels and functions. If your kitchen’s been looking like a war zone of random jars and overflowing drawers, these are my top 10 go-to items to bring some orders back.

The Kitchenwell 3-layer trolley is a smart pick for storing fruits, vegetables, and cutlery in one compact spot. With a sleek matt black finish and a sturdy metal frame, it fits right into modern kitchens. The 360° rotating wheels and drawer-style shelves make it practical, stylish and space-savvy.

Organising tips:

Use each drawer for a specific category like onions, garlic and potatoes to avoid clutter.

Label the front of each tier so the whole household knows where things go.

The MEAFBIRD 2-pack under sink organiser is perfect for making the most of tight spaces. With sliding shelves and a sturdy ABS plastic build, it’s ideal for storing spices, cleaning supplies or kitchen essentials. The added hooks and breathable basket design keep everything neat, dry and within easy reach.

Organising tips:

Use the top tier for lighter items like dishcloths or small spice jars to keep the base from getting overloaded.

Add small labels or stickers on each basket for a quicker grab-and-go setup during busy mornings.

This 7-piece Amazon Solimo glass container set is perfect for storing everything from leftover curry to chopped veg. Made from sturdy borosilicate glass, they’re leak-proof, BPA-free and built to handle the microwave, oven or freezer. Their rectangular shape fits snugly into kitchen shelfs, making them a proper kitchen organiser essential.

Organising tips:

Store dry and semi-liquid foods in separate containers to avoid leaks and keep things fresher for longer.

Stack containers by size inside kitchen racks or fridge trays to save space and spot what you need instantly.

The JVS Steel Revolving Tray is a compact kitchen rack that spins smoothly, making it easy to grab jars, condiments or spices without knocking things over. Its black finish adds a clean look to any kitchen shelf, and it’s lightweight enough to shift around as needed without fuss.

Organising tips:

Use it for spice racks or condiments you use daily so you’re not digging through cluttered cabinets.

Keep it near your cooking area to make your go-to ingredients easy to reach during meal prep.

The IBELL DR293SM over-the-sink dish drying rack is a game-changer for keeping your sink area clutter-free. With a sturdy carbon steel frame and adjustable length, it fits most sink sizes with ease. Its two-tier setup adds more drying space without eating into your countertop, making daily clean-up a breeze.

Organising tips:

Group similar items like plates or glasses together on each layer to speed up drying and putting away.

Add a tray underneath to catch water drips and keep your kitchen shelfs dry and tidy.

The HOKIPO Magnetic Shelf is a space-saving kitchen organiser that clings firmly to your fridge or any metal surface. It holds your spice jars, paper towels and cooking tools all in one sleek black rack. No drilling, no mess, just snap it on and start organising with style.

Organising tips:

Keep your most-used spices and tools on this magnetic shelf for quick access during cooking.

Use the hooks for hanging small kitchen items like spatulas or scissors to keep drawers clutter-free.

The Delavala 4-tier spice drawer organiser is perfect for deep drawers and fits up to 60 spice jars. Made from clear acrylic, it expands from 13 to 26 inches, giving your kitchen a clean and structured look. It’s sturdy, easy to clean and keeps every label in plain sight.

Organising tips:

Group spices by cuisine or use frequency for faster cooking without rummaging through the whole drawer.

Place the labels facing upwards for easy viewing and quicker access while prepping meals.

The Vasukie fridge organiser with four removable compartments is perfect for sorting chopped veggies, fruits or snacks in one tidy box. The lid seals freshness, drainage holes stop soggy storage and the clear body keeps everything visible. It’s a solid pick for anyone wanting a cleaner, more functional fridge space.

Organising tips:

Use each compartment for different food groups to make meal prep smoother and more efficient.

Label the lid or sides with days of the week for prepped snacks or meals to stay on track.

This expandable microwave stand by About Space is a smart pick for anyone short on counter space. Made from rust-free iron, it adjusts in both width and height, holds up to 15 kg and includes six hooks. Perfect for kitchen appliances, spice racks or everyday essentials needing a home.

Organising tips:

Use the top shelf for your microwave and the lower space for kitchen shelfs, baskets or spice racks.

Hang everyday tools like ladles or scissors on the side hooks to keep your kitchen organiser clutter-free.

The ABJA Kitchen Counter Top Organizer is a rustic brown, 3-tier corner shelf rack perfect for spice storage, makeup, or office supplies. Its adjustable design offers versatility, while sturdy wood and metal construction holds up to 10 kg. Maximise your counter space with this stylish, functional storage solution.

Organising tips:

Use each tier to separate spices, oils, or makeup for easy access.

Adjust the angles of the shelves to accommodate taller items or maximise space.

Incorporating these top 10 kitchen organisation tips will not only help you create a more functional space but also make daily tasks easier. With the right storage solutions and thoughtful arrangement, you’ll keep your kitchen neat, tidy, and stress-free, making cooking and cleaning a breeze every day.

Best kitchen organisers (May 2025): FAQs What are the most essential kitchen organisers to have? Spice racks, drawer organisers, under-sink storage, and over-the-sink shelves are some of the must-have organisers for maximising kitchen space.

How do I choose the right organiser for my kitchen? Consider the size of your kitchen, your storage needs, and the types of items you want to organise. Opt for adjustable, durable organisers for flexibility.

Can I use kitchen organisers in small kitchens? Yes! There are many compact and expandable organisers designed for small kitchens, such as tiered shelves, stackable racks, and magnetic storage.

Are kitchen organisers easy to install? Most kitchen organisers are designed for easy installation with no drilling required. Many are adjustable or come with simple assembly instructions.

The author of this article holds a Masters Degree in Interior Design and has spent over a decade in research, teaching, and designing homes from scratch.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.