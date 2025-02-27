Turn your home into a nature retreat with these simple decor hacks

Imagine stepping into a space that instantly soothes your senses—sunlight streaming in, the soft touch of natural fabrics and the fresh vibrancy of greenery. That is the magic of nature-inspired decor, a design approach that brings the outdoors in to create serene and uplifting interiors. Nature meets luxury: How to create a serene, earthy home sanctuary.(Image by Edward George)

Hottest interior design trend

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Ritu Gupta, Founder and Interior Architect at Nadora by Ritu Gupta, recommended, “Natural materials like wood, stone, and rattan infuse warmth and texture, while expansive windows and glass doors blur the boundary between inside and out. Indoor plants—whether lush potted palms or delicate hanging vines—breathe life into a room, improving air quality and adding a refreshing aesthetic.”

Incorporate natural elements into your decor: Bringing elements of nature into your home can create a sense of warmth and comfort. This can be done through the use of plants, wood accents, and natural fibers.(Pinterest)

She highlighted, “Earthy tones, botanical prints, and organic textures echo the beauty of landscapes, creating a calming retreat. Sustainable elements like handwoven rugs and reclaimed wood furniture add character and authenticity. Water features or nature-inspired sculptures enhance the ambiance, making a space feel effortlessly connected to the natural world. The result? A home that feels alive, inviting, and deeply restorative.”

Biophilic design is changing interiors

Since bringing the outdoors in is all about creating a sanctuary that feels connected to nature, Rohini Bagla, Founder and Principal Designer at Studio Rohini Bagla, suggested, “By flooding your space with natural light through large windows or strategically placed mirrors, you invite warmth and a sense of openness. Indoor plants, from towering fiddle leaf figs to delicate succulents, breathe life into every corner, purifying the air and adding a touch of lush greenery.”

She asserted, “Earthy textures like woven rattan, soft linens and rustic wood furniture ground the space, offering a sense of comfort and calm. Whether it's a cozy reading nook surrounded by leafy plants or a sun-drenched dining area with nature-inspired décor, the goal is to harmonise your home with the natural world, creating a serene retreat that celebrates the beauty of the outdoors.”

Healing through design: Health-boosting magic of trendy biophilic design is ultimate remedy for your home (Photo by yaesmen)

Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal, Co- Founders of Maanavi Homes, echoed, “Bringing the essence of nature indoors can transform your living space into a serene retreat. Incorporating furniture crafted from natural materials like wood, cane and rattan not only adds warmth but also infuses your home with organic charm.”

They advised, “Opt for pieces that showcase the beauty of natural textures and grains, creating a harmonious blend between the outdoors and your interior decor. Complement these with earthy-toned fabrics and nature-inspired accents to enhance the tranquil ambiance. This approach not only elevates your home's aesthetic appeal but also fosters a connection to nature, promoting a sense of well-being and relaxation.”