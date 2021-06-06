Home / Lifestyle / Art Culture / UNEP praises artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's work on World Environment Day
Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sand art messaging 'Reimagine, Recreate and Restore the environment on the occasion of World Environment Day, in Puri on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik makes a sand art messaging 'Reimagine, Recreate and Restore the environment on the occasion of World Environment Day, in Puri on Saturday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
art culture

UNEP praises artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's work on World Environment Day

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has praised a sand art made by renowned artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Odisha's Puri beach to celebrate World Environment Day on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 08:46 AM IST

In a statement, Pattnaik said he created an 8 foot by 13 foot sculpture with seven tonnes of sand, giving a message that people can lead a healthy life in a safe environment.

"Thank you international sand artist @sudarsansand for this beautiful contribution to #GenerationRestoration," UNEP posted on social media platforms along with pictures of the sand art.

Pattnaik said it was an honour for him to get appreciation from the United Nations agency.

The day is celebrated to raise awareness and generate political momentum for taking action on urgent environmental issues.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sudarsan pattnaik unep world environment day puri beach + 2 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.