Want to decorate an empty wall? Here's how to choose between statement art and a gallery wall

If you prefer a clean and uncluttered look, one large artwork can be enough to transform an empty wall. A statement painting or print draws attention without requiring several frames or decorative accessories. It can work particularly well above a sofa, a console table or the headboard of a bed. When choosing the artwork, consider the proportions of the wall and the furniture beneath it. A very small frame on a wide wall may look disconnected, while an oversized piece can overwhelm a room. If you are placing it above a sofa or console, look for a size that visually relates to the furniture rather than covering the entire wall. The artwork does not necessarily need to feature bold colours. Abstract prints, landscapes, botanical illustrations and monochrome photography can all work, depending on the room's existing palette.

I have never really liked plain walls. Somehow, they make my room and living space look more like a dormitory. Recently, I came up with the idea of decorating my walls, especially with a gallery wall, but with so many options available, I just cannot decide what to go for. Should I choose one big artwork or multiple portraits? If you are also looking to style your gallery wall but can't decide what to choose, here's what you can add without overcrowding the space.

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2. Create a gallery wall with multiple frames A gallery wall is an excellent choice for displaying multiple prints, photographs, or illustrations. Rather than relying on a single large piece, you can create a composition with frames of various sizes and orientations. You can keep the arrangement cohesive by selecting a common theme, such as botanical art, travel photographs, abstract prints, or black-and-white images. Alternatively, use frames with similar finishes to bring together artwork of various colours and styles.

Before hanging anything, arrange the frames on the floor to test different layouts. You can also cut paper templates in the sizes of the frames and temporarily place them on the wall. This helps you judge the overall shape and spacing before making holes.

3. Mix artwork with personal photographs If you want your home to feel more personal, combine artwork with photographs from trips, memorable occasions, or everyday moments. This approach gives the wall a collected look rather than making it feel like a display of prints bought all at once. For a cohesive arrangement, use black-and-white photographs, choose frames in two or three complementary finishes, or mix personal pictures with illustrations in a similar colour palette. This idea works well in living rooms, hallways, and bedrooms, particularly where you want the decor to reflect your interests and experiences.

4. Use a pair of artworks for a balanced look If a single large artwork feels underwhelming and a full gallery wall overwhelms the senses, consider pairing two complementary pieces side by side. This simple duo brings harmony to your space without crowding the walls. Choose matching prints, works from the same collection, or pieces united by a shared colour palette. This arrangement shines above a bed, sofa, or long console table, where a pair of frames elegantly fills the horizontal expanse.

What to consider: Measure the available wall space and decide on the gap between the frames before hanging them. The pair should look like one intentional arrangement rather than two unrelated pieces.