What is bridal trousseau wrapping? Know which fabrics, materials and styles are trending

A wedding is a celebration of the bride and groom, showering them with love and blessings as they embark on a new journey together. These blessings are often expressed through elaborate gifts given to the couple. When the bride first steps into her new home, she brings her gifts and prized possessions, whether it's her mother’s ancestral handicraft saree or a beautiful jewellery set, they all require special packaging to make the transition memorable. Trousseau wrapping is the artistic style of packing these items. Trousseau Wrapping captures the grandeur of Indian weddings.(Shutterstock)

In an interview with HT, Meeta Gutgutia, co-founder of Ferns N Petals, shared more on the art of trousseau wrapping, from fabric style to handmade embellishments. The cultural journey of a bride moving into a new home with her cherished collection of possessions and gifts becomes even more valuable with artistic packaging.

Fabrics, display materials and more

Plain, simple packaging is not enough. To create beautiful gift packaging, one needs to carefully select from a myriad of materials. It includes fabrics, flowers, basket materials and so on.

The choice can depend on aesthetic preference, like velvet for an elevated premium feel and artistic paintings like Madhubani for a more rustic, cultural style. Trousseau wrapping is all about bespoke, personalised designs, deviating from the banal, generic wrapping styles.

Bag in a minimalistic floral wooden display.(PC: Ferns N Petals)

Hanger-style displays for lehengas. (PC: Ferns N Petals)

Meeta Gutgutia shared suggestions for packaging materials:

Luxurious fabrics like silk, brocade, and organza for grandeur and sophistication.

For a touch of cultural richness, incorporate regional motifs inspired by Madhubani, Warli, and Kalamkari art forms.

Swarovski embellishments pair best with delicate fabrics rather than rough textures like wood.

Monogrammed fabrics with symbols from the couple’s journey or maps of their favourite destinations add a unique charm. Every detail, no matter how small, contributes to the magic of trousseau wrapping.

For the displays consider natural materials like bamboo, jute, wood barks, and dried grass to create an elegant, earthy display type. Alternatively, handmade crafts can also be added. Families often incorporate fabric-stuffed toys, puppets, parrots, and rope or jute materials to add an artisanal touch. Some also source traditional crafts from Rajasthan and Gujarat. But, otherwise, for a modern touch, one can go for acrylic cut-outs on display, glass or metal accents.

Now on how to arrange the items- use hanger-style packaging for heavy lehengas or gowns to maintain their grandeur, while displaying smaller items on multi-tiered trays for an elegant presentation.

Wrapping style

Nowadays, wrapping style has seen a shift. Meeta Gutgutia explained, “The latest trends highlight a departure from excessive embellishments toward more natural and minimal aesthetics. Small, characterful flowers like daisies and gypsophila are replacing traditional roses, while foliage and dried elements play a significant role in elevating the visual appeal.”

Prices

In cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, this wrapping style is gaining prominence. There are dedicated professional services for trousseau wrapping. Meeta revealed that the prices for simple wrapping may start at Rs. 1500, while elaborate, eco-friendly, or handcrafted presentations can range up to Rs. 15,000.

