Work from home mode set to return? 5 ways to create dedicated home workstations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for work from home and virtual meetings in his recent speech in Vadodara after inaugurating the Sardar Dham Hostel, also known as Sardardham-3 or the Dushyant and Daksha Patel Complex. This comes in light of the current global instability and the growing pressure on many crucial resources because of the tensions in West Asia, pushing the world towards an energy crisis. Know how you can create a dedicated work-from-home space again. (Picture credit: Pexel)

He said, “Digital technology has made things so much easier. It is important that virtual meetings and work from home are given priority in both government and private offices. I will also request some schools to work on online classes for a while." The prime minister supported working from home to reduce fuel consumption. Virtual work can help slash daily commute and lower petrol and diesel usage, lowering the pressure at a time of crisis.

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Keeping this in mind, let's take a quick look at how you can create a dedicated work-from-home space. The last time many actively set up home offices was during the Covid-19 lockdowns, but as companies shifted to hybrid or offline work modes again post-pandemic, those spaces became less streamlined and turned into multipurpose corners again.

But now that conversations around work-from-home spaces are stirring again, being discussed at a national level, it is time to freshen up your home workspace, too.

HT Lifestyle reached out to Vaishali Shah, design lead, home storage, Interio by Godrej, to identify the key essentials for creating a dedicated home workstation, as the right setup can make work from home more seamless and efficient. But working from home can also lead to burnout if the workspace is poorly designed, or blurs the professional and personal life.

Vaishali addressed this challenge, "A large share of professionals spend extended hours in static work positions, often leading to fatigue, reduced concentration and physical discomfort. But she also reminded us that when you intentionally design your workspace, it can work in your favour.

Here are some of the tips for an effective home workstation setup:

