World Environment Day 2024: 6 eco-friendly lifestyle changes for a healthier planet

As the population explodes and natural resources exhaust, our planet is no wonder under severe stress. The impact of these stressors can be seen in the form of climate change, increase in pollution levels and toxins in our environment. On World Environment Day, it's imperative to take a pledge to tackle these challenges, conserve resources and move towards a greener planet. Everyone can contribute in some form or the other, in preserving our environment. Apart from planting trees and curbing sources of pollution, one can follow greener lifestyle practices by using the waste more judiciously and incorporating more of plant-based meals into the diet. (Also read | World Environment Day 2024: 5 sustainable and eco-friendly ways to observe the special day) World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise everyone's awareness of the need to protect our environment through collective efforts.(Freepik)

By reusing, reducing, and recycling every day, we can contribute to freeing the earth from the burden of man-made challenges. The clothes we wear, the bags we carry, the food we eat, and the way we travel can also reflect our intention of doing our bit for the planet. Being mindful in using resources can take us a long way.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5 to raise everyone's awareness of the need to protect our environment through collective efforts.

On this occasion, Dr Mickey Mehta, Global holistic health expert, shares eco-friendly lifestyle changes that can help save our planet.

1. Reduce food waste, turn vegetarian

Make it a point not to throw away vegetable and fruit peels and use them as manure. Going vegetarian or reducing meat consumption can support the earth, helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, conserve water, and lower deforestation rates. Implement sustainable practices at home, such as composting food waste, using energy-efficient appliances, and conserving water with low-flow fixtures.

"Gradually shift towards a plant-based diet. Incorporate more fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, nuts and seeds into your meals. Buy local and seasonal produce. Grow your own vegetables if possible and practice conscious eating by appreciating each meal and reducing food waste. This reduces the carbon footprint associated with transporting food long distances and supports local farmers. Incorporate more plant-based meals into your diet," says Dr Mehta.

2. Use natural remedies wherever possible

Do not pop that pill every time you catch a cold or suffer a headache. Use natural remedies and holistic health practices such as herbal teas, kadhas, acupuncture, and meditation to maintain wellness. This reduces reliance on pharmaceuticals and their environmental impact.

3. Exercise outdoors, stay close to nature

Exercise outdoors in the open in parks or natural surroundings instead of driving to a gym. Activities like hiking, running or yoga in nature strengthen your connection with the environment.

4. Prefer walking and cycling for commuting

While it may take some time to transform your habits, but choosing walking and cycling for covering short distances can help curb air pollution. It also makes us avoid sedentary habits and help us stay healthy. Use walking, biking or other forms of active transportation for your daily commute. This reduces greenhouse gas emissions and provides regular exercise.

5. Be minimalist

Adopt a minimalist lifestyle by decluttering and simplifying your possessions. This will even help reduce your stress.

6. Reduce plastic use

Choose eco-friendly and biodegradable products for your home and personal care. This includes using reusable bags, natural cleaning products and reducing plastic use. Switching to biodegradable disposables helps reduce plastic waste and environmental impact. These eco-friendly alternatives decompose quickly and safely, supporting a sustainable lifestyle and protecting the planet for future generations.

By integrating these disciplinary guidelines, clean nutrition, exercise and holistic lifestyle changes into your daily routine, you can contribute to a healthier planet and enhance your personal well-being.