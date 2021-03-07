Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched the Global Encyclopedia of the Ramayana and said that this epic and the Mahabharata give the best life lessons.
Stories in Hindu epics help us envision a better India, he said.
Asserting that historical facts cannot be denied, the chief minister said still there are some people who raise questions on the existence of Lord Ram in Ayodhya.
Launching the encyclopedia in an e-book format prepared by the Ayodhya Research Institute, the chief minister said the construction of the grand Ram temple at Ayodhya makes this launch of the Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana more special.
"This encyclopedia will motivate us to visit Ayodhya as it will introduce all to the untouched aspects of science and spirituality," he said.
"There are Sapta Puri, seven holy cities, which are considered as the holiest Hindu pilgrimage sites. Out of these, Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi are in Uttar Pradesh. It is a matter of pride for us that a workshop has been organised by the Department of Culture, in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs," he said.
The Chief Minister said parochialism and constricted mentality of certain sections deprived the country of its justifiable pride in history.
People who are misguiding the public for their own benefit and betraying the country will not be spared. People who are creating false propaganda about India for money will face the heat," Adityanath said.
CM Yogi urged the people to not let go of the harmonious spirit of the nation by getting involved in petty communal disputes.
Follow more stories on Facebook and TwitterThis story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Yogi Adityanath launches Global Encyclopedia of Ramayana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Women's Day 2021: Celebrate spirit of womanhood with these Bollywood films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italian Baroque artist Gian Lorenzo Bernini's rare art to go on sale in France
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New Delhi art exhibition features 40 masterpieces by 20 Indian greats
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Artisans from various districts in Rajasthan attend event to learn about GI tags
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Online festival to empower young women, celebrate womanhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Japan Buddhist temples survive Covid-19 lockdown with online funerals, Zen apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
New York cinemas reopen, brightening outlook for theaters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi’s Covid tales: 60+ Give a shot to life, say better safe!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Banksy at work: Black hoodie, head torch, paint and freedom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
American Academy of Arts and Letters expands, diversifies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lagerfeld's art, furniture collections to be auctioned in Monaco in autumn
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guinness Book's ‘master of monster vegetables’ grows world’s heaviest turnip
- Guinness World Records highlights Canada man as ‘the master of monster vegetables’ for working in his garden in the past year to grow ‘three colossal, record-breaking turnips - all of which have broken the record for the world’s heaviest turnip’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile orchestra tries to bring cheer to Venezuelan streets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet the young inheritors of the Sindhi legacy, with Saaz Aggarwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox