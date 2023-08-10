Cheat sheet: How to ace any job interview, and tackle tough questions

Every once in a while, Brunch realises it needs to be LinkedIn. After all, careers are as important to its readers as food, fashion, and fitness are. There are recruiters to impress, companies to join, careers to forge. When asked about yourself, don’t repeat what is on your resume. The company wants to get to know you as a person, so being upfront and honest is key. Articulate your experiences with examples. (Illustrations by Malay Karmakar)

Don’t claim you’ve never put a foot wrong; no one will believe it. Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone fails in some way. (Illustrations by Malay Karmakar)

So, tell me about yourself.

The ice breaker that sets the tone for what’s to come. “Do not repeat what is on your resume,” says Susan Mathew, chief human resources officer at LinkedIn India. “The company wants to get to know you as a person, so being upfront and honest is key. Articulate your experiences with examples.” Aim to keep the interviewer engaged, advises Terence Raphael, Head - HR for Platform AWS at JM Financial. “Highlight your noteworthy achievements and extra-curriculars as well.” “Follow-up questions are likely to spring from the interesting details you share.” MBA student Riddhima Vidaya, from the 2025 batch at NMIMS Mumbai, has been prepping for interviews of her own. “Start off with very relevant details from your professional life and end it with events that led to this interview,” she says. Sure, you want to be CEO or the next Elon Musk. But recruiters have heard enough ambitious stock answers. Be original. (Illustrations by Malay Karmakar)

Tell me about a time you made a mistake or experienced failure, and how you dealt with it.

Don’t claim you’ve never put a foot wrong; no one will believe it. “Everyone makes mistakes. Everyone fails in some way. Don’t be ashamed or try to hide it,” says Thirunavukkarasu. Just don’t bring in personal failures such as a breakup or botched travel plan. “The key is to talk about an actual situation, academic or professional,” Raphael says. “Pick one or two instances from the recent past. Talk about what went wrong, and more importantly, highlight what you learnt from it.” Stay calm when this question is posed, says Mathew. Looking embarrassed wins no points. If your gap year was for leisure, say that. Don’t hide details, and crucially, credit everyone who supported you during this period. (Illustrations by Malay Karmakar)

What are your greatest weaknesses?

Trick question. Don’t say you work too hard – everyone says that. Mathew says this question tests a candidate’s self-awareness. “They aren’t trying to belittle you, but find out how you face difficult situations,” she says. A crucial piece of advice comes from Raphael: “Do not disguise strengths as weaknesses. Identify a few weak points and discuss how you plan to improve,” he says. Prepare your response and rehearse it. “If one is unable to identify their weakness, they should talk to mentors or college faculty,” says Thirunavukkarasu. Use that feedback to identify which skills still need some polishing up. To work out salary expectations. Talk to alumni or seniors who may have worked in the same position earlier. (Illustrations by Malay Karmakar)

What are your interests outside of work?

Be careful. Your excited responses about travel and food indicate that you’re just like everyone else. Companies prefer diversity in their hiring and with freshers, and this could be a differentiator” says Raphael. Bring up your interest in sports, arts, music, and the times you represented your institution in competitions or volunteered for campus fests or social work. “People with different interests and personalities bring different perspectives to the table,” Mathew says. The question also identifies if the candidate has a good work-life balance. Be interesting but honest, recommends Vidaya. “Don’t say something too dramatically different. The hirer may know about that domain, and might strike up a conversation about it.” During an interview: Breathe before you start speaking. Be clear and audible. Don’t ramble when you can be specific. Display enthusiasm over your responses and the company’s questions. (Illustrations by Malay Karmakar)