More than words: 10 a cappella songs better than the originals

Beyonce’s evolution by Pentatonix Beyonce’s evolution by Pentatonix charts the best bits of Bey’s career, from Destiny’s Child’s Bills to Single Ladies.

They won the 2011 season of The Sing Off and have been unstoppable since. They chart the best bits of Bey’s career – and there are a lot of good bits: Destiny’s Child’s Bills, Say My Name, Survivor, Crazy In Love, Single Ladies, Run The World (Girls). The Bootylicious vocalisation will make you wonder if they’ve snuck a keyboard in. We love that they end with a powerful, slow build up in Halo.

Evolution of Bollywood by Penn Masala

Penn Masala covers 60+ years of Bollywood songs over five minutes, perfect to add to your playlist for the next house party.

The American group, comprising South Asian male graduates of University of Pennsylvania, cover 60+ years of mainstream Indian cinema. There’s Suhani Raat Dhal Chuki (Dulari, 1949), Dilliwaali Girlfriend (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, 2013) and lots in between, in five minutes. It’s perfect for a trip down memory lane. Add to playlist for the next house party.

Moon River by Prabhtoj Singh

Prabhtoj Singh’s cover of Moon River gave his career a huge boost.

This Delhi musician knocked it out of the park during the lockdown with his 23-part a capella rendition of Jacob Collier’s Moon River. Collier himself responded to the video on Instagram, cheering Singh on. Singh’s version has the perfect subtle delicate background vocals for the song that carries on for two and a half minutes. It’s escalated his career.

Run To You by Shillong Chamber Choir

The song is an instrument-free version of the Shillong group’s own song.

All kinds of feels for this raw and earthy instrument-free version of the Shillong group’s own song. It’s soft, uplifting and makes for great music for when you’re down or even if you’re working. We’re partial to the Reel the choir put up from their UK tour, where they are walking around at night, singing this song. Goosebumps!

One Call Away cover by Dad Harmony

Dad Harmony comprises two dads, just chilling with their children, making beautiful music perfect for Instagram Reels.

Imagine a couple of dads sitting in a living room, chilling with their toddlers and then, singing in perfect harmony. We love their boomy bass and the lower-end harmonies. The only complaint: It’s too short, thought just right for Instagram and YouTube Shorts. Browse around and there’s a hauntingly melodious of Muse’s Uprising in there too.

Shape of You and No Scrubs Cover by Walk Off The Earth

The vocal range of the band will surprise you, as will the interesting makeshift instruments that they use.

They have catchier originals, but this cover stuck out when the Ed Sheeran hit was playing EVERYWHERE. They’ve used a kalimba, but it’s the ample use of shakers, a bowl of rice and other makeshift instruments that adds, well, flavour, to the song. The chorus even uses spoons in a cup. The harmonies are a bonus and their wide vocal range is surprising.

The Justin Timberlake Medley Riff-Off by The Filharmonic x Next Town Down

If you’re looking to rock your body to Justin Timberlake’s greatest hits, this is tailor-made for you.

The riff-off aka a vocal face-off is tailor-made for Justin Timberlake fans. They perform Sexyback, Rock Your Body, Cry Me A River, Filthy and Suit & Tie, with bits spread over five minutes. They don’t perform a phrase and move on, but do justice to each Timberlake hit, making it a more determined earworm.

Snakeskin, Desert Song & All I Ever Wanted by Voices in Your Head

With perfect solos and powerful endings, you won’t realise when this mash-up, which is over 10 minutes long, is over.

This mash-up by University of Chicago’s student-run a cappella group, performs hard-to-follow work by Rina Sawayama, Säje and Yebba. And they got the perfect solos for each. They start soft, mysterious, go into a tasty middle, and end peppy and powerful. Inspiring given that these kids are fresh into the field. Every second of the 10+ minutes is worth it.

Bad Romance by On the Rocks

These singers, from the University of Oregon, were the inspiration for The Treblemakers in the Pitch Perfect trilogy.

How could the inspiration for The Treblemakers in Pitch Perfect not make it to this list? The University of Oregon gang sounds as good as the one in the film. This take is enriching, power packed and will make you dance along (Don’t follow the steps in the YouTube video, maybe?). It’s funky, has got the right attitude and seems impossible to be do without instruments. And yet, here we are.

Killing Me Softly by Citizen Queen

There are many, many versions of this song out there, but this one delivers on everything from the vocals to the beat boxing.

There are a zillion renditions of this song. But this one by the four-member American girl band delivers it all: Rich vocals, backing harmonies and precise beat boxing. They keep the foundation and bass classic, adding their own flavour without fidgeting with the structure of the song, something many forget while doing covers.

From HT Brunch, June 17, 2023

