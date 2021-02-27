IND USA
How to make sneakers sexy and why kaftan suits all
brunch

Ami Patel: How to up your sneaker game & why kaftans work

Ditch those stilettos and embrace your comfy, sexy sneakers; and knee-length kaftans that work for even those who are 4 feet zilch
By Ami Patel
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 06:56 PM IST

Flat discount

I don’t wear stilettos as a matter of principle. (Why should women?) Give me ideas to look more sexy, less sporty with sneakers.

­—Deepa V, Via Instagram

Sneakers are an extremely versatile piece of footwear that can instantly elevate your appearance! If you enhance your top with a great neckline or a low back, you can still look sexy. Wear sneakers with a slit on your skirt to show off your legs. Pair those sneakers with a short bodycon or bandage dress, and you’ll become the cynosure of every event!

The long and short of it

I’m short: 4 feet zilch. Will I never be able to wear kaftans?

—Aditi Gayatri Fadnavis, Via email

You can wear a kaftan in your size! Opt for shorter versions like knee-length. Some ways to rock kaftans for you are wearing monochromatic kaftans, kaftans with no print, one-shoulder kaftans, accentuate your waistline by wearing a belt! Distract from your height by showing off either a nice deep V-neck or cinching your waist. Adding four or five-inch heels/wedges underneath the kaftans will also help.

Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living

From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021

