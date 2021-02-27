Ami Patel: How to up your sneaker game & why kaftans work
Flat discount
I don’t wear stilettos as a matter of principle. (Why should women?) Give me ideas to look more sexy, less sporty with sneakers.
—Deepa V, Via Instagram
Sneakers are an extremely versatile piece of footwear that can instantly elevate your appearance! If you enhance your top with a great neckline or a low back, you can still look sexy. Wear sneakers with a slit on your skirt to show off your legs. Pair those sneakers with a short bodycon or bandage dress, and you’ll become the cynosure of every event!
The long and short of it
I’m short: 4 feet zilch. Will I never be able to wear kaftans?
—Aditi Gayatri Fadnavis, Via email
You can wear a kaftan in your size! Opt for shorter versions like knee-length. Some ways to rock kaftans for you are wearing monochromatic kaftans, kaftans with no print, one-shoulder kaftans, accentuate your waistline by wearing a belt! Distract from your height by showing off either a nice deep V-neck or cinching your waist. Adding four or five-inch heels/wedges underneath the kaftans will also help.
Ami Patel is a celebrity fashion stylist, image consultant and faculty with the Art of Living
From HT Brunch, February 28, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude food by Vir Sanghvi: Welcome back, restaurants!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour by Rehana Munir: In defence of decadence
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men’s Style & Grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Casual is cool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ami Patel: How to up your sneaker game & why kaftans work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Technical Guruji: When do upgrade your iPhone?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateek Sadhu: Stocking up on stock
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Social Media Star of the Week: Pawrriii… aka Party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Game Show: Which star has the right idea of fame?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Sunday Debate: Play it by the book
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India Exclusive: India on the cards for David Guetta?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: The invisible lives of India’s domestic help
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“We were never allowed to eat in bed,” says Pratik Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India beyond logo luxury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We’d love to see Italian brands grow in India…: Carlo Capassa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fashion: Where luxury lies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox