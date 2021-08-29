Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / “At 22, I wish I had done more solo travels,” says Arif Zakaria
Arif Zakaria at 22 (inset) and at 54 (above)
“At 22, I wish I had done more solo travels,” says Arif Zakaria

The actor reminisces about enrolling into law college, being in a reluctant relationship and playing cricket and badminton for fitness
By Dinesh Raheja
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:50 AM IST

Where were you career-wise?

I had enrolled into Government Law College and had also finished acting in a serial on Doordarshan. I knew that I loved acting but my career path seemed muddled then.

What was your bank balance then?

I had made some money from acting assignments on TV and theatre. I had a tiny personal minimum balance to my credit in HSBC bank.

While shooting a scene for Chunauti with Channa Ruparel
What was your romantic life like?

I was in a reluctant (from my end), wry and confused association with a stewardess from East-West Airlines.

Arif during his college days when he was also acting in a Doordarshan serial
What was your equation with your family then?

My family consisted of my late father Ahmed Zakaria, mother Feroza Zakaria and three siblings: elder sister Shaheen Parkar, younger sister Effat Hassan and younger brother Asif. At age 22, siblings are sounding boards — supportive and non-competitive.

With Channa Ruparel from the popular TV show Chunauti
Were you a sharp dresser with a well-developed fashion sense?

My sense of style was terrible — my wardrobe comprised high-waisted pants, tight T-shirts with zippers, oversized sweatshirts and occasionally pleated pants. I was at the mercy of more fashionable friends and Fashion Street.

Your fitness quotient?

I played cricket and badminton and had started attending Talwalkar’s gym in Santa Cruz.

His first performance at Prithvi theatre with his college mate actor Atul Agnihotri; (inset) at a fashion show at Law College
Which singers did you groove to?

Kishore Kumar and Mohammed Rafi. Also, Bruce Springsteen, U2 and Michael Jackson.

Who were your acting idols?

I saw Shernaz Patel in the play Veronica’s Room and was blown away! On TV, I was impressed by Anita Kanwar in Buniyaad. And on film, the impression Kamal Haasan created in Nayakan lingered for a long time.

I also remember seeing My Left Foot at the American Centre, Mumbai, and being gobsmacked by Daniel Day-Lewis’ performance. And I was always intrigued by Charlie Chaplin’s amazing grasp over the film medium.

Rowing a boat on the Ganges while in Benares for the show Karambhoomi
What was your most prized possession?

A scrapbook of RK Laxman’s cartoons.

Your biggest dream then?

To start a theatre company called Histrionics.

Arif at a fashion show at Law College
Any anecdote from that time which is stored away in your memory file?

A lady friend in Law College gave me a wooden plaque as a birthday gift. On the plaque was written: “Are you here with the problem or are you a part of the solution”?

If you had a chance to change one thing about yourself then, what would it be?

I would develop more courage. Also, I wish I had done more solo travels.

