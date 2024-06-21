Avenge the endgames: Why some shows drag on and on
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 21, 2024 04:19 PM IST
No one wants 11 seasons of the same show, a prequel and a spin-off. Why do some series go on, no end in sight?
The thing about any good story is that it must ultimately end. But the way things are going, on TV and streaming networks, it seems like ends only spawn loose ends. Shows drag on and on. Finales, when they finally approach, serve as set-ups for sequels, prequels and spin-offs. Whatever happened to one satisfying climax?
Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.