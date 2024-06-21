 Avenge the endgames: Why some shows drag on and on - Hindustan Times
Avenge the endgames: Why some shows drag on and on

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jun 21, 2024 04:19 PM IST

No one wants 11 seasons of the same show, a prequel and a spin-off. Why do some series go on, no end in sight?

The thing about any good story is that it must ultimately end. But the way things are going, on TV and streaming networks, it seems like ends only spawn loose ends. Shows drag on and on. Finales, when they finally approach, serve as set-ups for sequels, prequels and spin-offs. Whatever happened to one satisfying climax?

Ashton Kutcher’s storyline was dragged out for four long seasons in Two and a Half Men.
Ashton Kutcher’s storyline was dragged out for four long seasons in Two and a Half Men.
Medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is in its 20th season and deserves a mercy killing.
Medical drama Grey’s Anatomy is in its 20th season and deserves a mercy killing.
Two Broke Girls (2011-2017) left the girls penniless for much longer than they needed to be.
Two Broke Girls (2011-2017) left the girls penniless for much longer than they needed to be.
Orange is the New Black (2013-2019) ended at just the right moment, leaving audiences wanting more.
Orange is the New Black (2013-2019) ended at just the right moment, leaving audiences wanting more.
