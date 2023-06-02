The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re... Billie Eilish has turned out in gorgeous gowns at the Met Gala since 2021. Fans can’t deal with it, though.

Tired of haters. So is Billie Eilish. The singer has turned out in gorgeous gowns at the Met Gala since 2021. Fans can’t deal with it, though. “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boyish and ....constantly being told I’d be hotter if I acted like a woman,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “Now ...I am a sellout. You guys are true idiots.” You tell them, Billie!

Spain has built an app that will track household chores done by husbands and wives.

Glad Spain passed the vibe check. They’ve built an app that will track household chores done by husbands and wives. Imagine Splitwise, but for the laundry, dishes and dusting. It will doubtless start arguments between couples, roommates and parents. Bring it on. Guys, clean up your act.

Fubar is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return to the screen.

Fistbumping the Terminator. Fubar is Arnold Schwarzenegger’s return to the screen, as a CIA dad who discovers his daughter is a secret agent too. The Netflix show feels like Terminator meets Taken. There are dad jokes, sweet dad moments and fatherly protection. He promised he’d be back. Here he is.

ChatGPT is now available in 33 countries and crossed 5 lakh downloads in less than a week.

Prompting the applause. ChatGPT is now available in 33 countries and crossed 5 lakh downloads in less than a week. It’s scary how useful and popular it is. Did we write this snippet or did AI? DM us @htbrunch and let us know. Or get the bots to do it. Ha!

