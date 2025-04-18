Menu Explore
Crazy, chaotic, clever: A rapid-fire Q&A with Siddhant Chaturvedi

ByChristalle Fernandes
Apr 18, 2025 01:01 PM IST

What happens when you trap Siddhant Chaturvedi and fire slightly unhinged questions at him? Confessions, hot takes, and a side of the Gully Boy that no one’s seen before

Siddhant Chaturvedi is on a roll. Before he made his big-screen debut with Gully Boy (2019), he’d already been on a TV show (Zee5’s Life Sahi Hai, 2016 – 2018) and an OTT series (Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge, 2017 – 2019). Since then, he’s been in five more films and has three more releases coming up. For most 31-year-olds, the burden of one’s own ambition and success might bring on crippling anxiety. Chaturvedi, though, seems unfazed. “I’m always excited for my films to come out, but whatever I’m doing in the moment – being on set, attending events, or meeting people – is more fun. I like being on the go.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fave role: Dhadak 2. Least fave: Life Sahi Hai (2016). (Aman Nagoshe)
Siddhant Chaturvedi's fave role: Dhadak 2. Least fave: Life Sahi Hai (2016).
Siddhant wants to relive the day Gully Boy (2019) released. ‘It was a mad experience,’ he says.
Siddhant wants to relive the day Gully Boy (2019) released. 'It was a mad experience,' he says.
Vaastav is among the actor’s favourite movies.
Vaastav is among the actor's favourite movies.
Chaturvedi has been bingeing the anime Sakamoto Days and the OTT show Panchayat lately.
Chaturvedi has been bingeing the anime Sakamoto Days and the OTT show Panchayat lately.
The actor recently starred in the action thriller Yudhra (2024)
The actor recently starred in the action thriller Yudhra (2024)
Chaturvedi’s selfcare hack is having ginger shots, first thing in the morning
Chaturvedi's selfcare hack is having ginger shots, first thing in the morning
Follow Us On