Crazy, chaotic, clever: A rapid-fire Q&A with Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi is on a roll. Before he made his big-screen debut with Gully Boy (2019), he’d already been on a TV show (Zee5’s Life Sahi Hai, 2016 – 2018) and an OTT series (Amazon Prime’s Inside Edge, 2017 – 2019). Since then, he’s been in five more films and has three more releases coming up. For most 31-year-olds, the burden of one’s own ambition and success might bring on crippling anxiety. Chaturvedi, though, seems unfazed. “I’m always excited for my films to come out, but whatever I’m doing in the moment – being on set, attending events, or meeting people – is more fun. I like being on the go.”

Siddhant Chaturvedi’s fave role: Dhadak 2. Least fave: Life Sahi Hai (2016). (Aman Nagoshe)