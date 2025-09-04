Décor goals: Grandmacore, but make it 2025

The backlash to minimalism has begun. Décor goals are going “more is more”. And when young people mean more, they mean rummaging through grandpa and grandma’s things – the stuff their parents would not touch – and turning them into statement pieces for the home. Grandmacore is all about creating a space that feels lived-in, warm, and personal. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Burnished brass is coming out of old trunks. Embroidered bolsters are the first to be picked up in a thrift swap. Delicate floral patterns are no longer cringe. Bye bye beige; old-timey pastels are returning to décor.

Think of it as nostalgia with a modern twist. Can minimalism survive the onslaught? Danesh Bhambhani, founder of DB Design Studio and co-founder of Godai Arts; Rohan Jain, director at RJ Projects; and Shakshi Jain, founder of Studio Dvaar, show us how to build up to the style without being overwhelmed.

Interior designer Shakshi Jain believes that well-placed heirlooms can add character to a modern home. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Pick and choose. “Start by asking your parents or grandparents what’s lying around and you’ll be surprised,” Rohan Jain says. The aim is to not transplant every heirloom into your apartment. It’s to reinterpret the handful of elements that feel most personal. “Hand-embroidered cushion covers, lace detailing and glass-front cabinets are making a return, but they’re being used as visual accents, not staples,” says Bhambhani. Side tables, altars and framed mirrors work because they fit compact city homes. But vintage crockery is more for display than utility. “I think what young people are really drawn to is a sense of story: Every object feels like it should have a history.” says Bhambhani. Rohan Jain says the style is “less about being trendy and more about creating a space that feels lived-in, warm, and personal.”

Cut the clutter. With heavy pieces, it’s easy to go overboard. Try not to bring everything from your nani’s house. “Stick to a consistent palette and let each nostalgic item breathe, be it an old photo frame, a carved lamp, or a vintage cushion,” says Shakshi Jain. “Set older items against clean walls and plan simple layouts to make the space feel calm, not crowded,” says Rohan Jain.

Pair vintage pieces with simple layouts to avoid clutter, says Rohan Jain, director at RJ Projects. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Put it all to use. Our grandparents had more patience for ornamentation than we do. So, get every item to play a role. “Velvet upholstery, heavy light fixtures and thick curtains aren’t practical for modern use, especially in humid climates or low-light apartments,” says Bhambhani. That’s when he asks the important questions: “Can an old chest become a coffee table with hidden storage? Can a swing be mounted securely, or does it work as a cane bench?” A client once came to Shakshi Jain with her grandmother’s lace tablecloth and a carved teak chair. “We turned the cloth into cushion covers and placed the chair by a modern study desk. It made both those vintage pieces functional again,” she says.

Hand-embroidered cushion covers can be used as visual accents, says designer Danesh Bhambhani. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Think about it. For a client in Mumbai, Rohan Jain took their grandmother’s embroidered cushions, paired them with a mid-century chair, and reused an old tiled tabletop as a side table. For Bhambhani, the reason to incorporate well-loved items into today’s world is twofold. “It’s a way of making space feel emotionally generous, which matters more than ever in a hyper-digital world. It also supports the idea of sustainability and slower consumption.”

Set a limit. “Too much nostalgia can bring a space down and feel claustrophobic,” says Bhambhani. A home must feel like a living space, not a warehouse. “Not everything old is charming or useful. If something needs repairs, replacements or a reimagining to work for your lifestyle, be willing to do that. The goal isn’t to recreate the past but to reinterpret it in a way that fits your present.”

From HT Brunch, September 6, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch