Guruji: Decoding the WhatsApp privacy debate and the M1 chip
New chip on the block
I didn’t understand what the M1 chip in Apple stands for. Please explain.
—GC, Gurugram
So basically, the M1 chip is the first ARM-based chip for Mac computers being made by Apple. The first line-up works for three devices ‒ MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and then the MacMini. The two main aspects which the M1 chip has enhanced over its Intel counterpart are performance and battery efficiency.
I’ve been using M1-based devices over the past two-three weeks and the difference that I’ve noticed as compared to the even top-of-the-line 16-inch MacBook Pro based on Intel Core i9 processor, which costs ₹2 lakh is that the former beats it hands down in terms of performance, efficiency and the instant-on feature because it is built using a 5-nm (nanometers) process. Apple has changed the game tremendously now! If you’re planning to buy yourself a new Mac machine, then I’d totally recommend going for the M1-powered devices.
Private eye
Signal or Telegram: what should I shift to from WhatsApp after this entire debate around its privacy policy?
—Jiten C, Via Instagram
I’d prefer Signal. Although it’s a personal choice, based on which platform exactly you think your friends or your contacts would sign up for. Telegram as of now, is of course more secure than WhatsApp but we don’t know what happens after two-three years. As you must have read Elon Musk tweeting about it, Signal is a good option from a long-term perspective as it is safe and open-source and founded by the same guy who was the co-founder of WhatsApp, Brian Acton.
Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 20.4 million subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular
From HT Brunch, January 17, 2021
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“At 22, I was idealistic and brash when I reviewed films... ”: Shakun Batra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Humour: Happy new hair
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guruji: Decoding the WhatsApp privacy debate and the M1 chip
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jeremy Jauncey: Travel choices - Maldives or Seychelles, Airbnb or hotels?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateek Sadhu: Veggie burger, anyone?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nazma Aapi? Kangana? Sonam?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bed With Vivek Oberoi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two millennial musicians on body issues, confidence and sisterhood
- How NY-based Abilasha Sinha, 26, and Kamakshi Khanna, 27, from Delhi are using social media to spread the right idea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Spring it on!
- An all-round trend forecast for clothes and accessories, and the essential grooming guide for men for the much awaited months ahead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
“Growing up trans means a relentless othering”
- Karnataka’s first transgender doctor tells her story of transition and celebrating self-love
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Campus life by Zuni Chopra: Grieve. Strive.
- Be as negative as you want. But through it all… keep going
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Social Media Star of the Week: Shikhar Dhawan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HT Brunch Cover Story: Slay it with a smile with Kusha Kapila and Dolly Singh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: Sourdough saga
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guest column: A mountaineer on the challenges of lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox