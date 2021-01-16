Guruji: Decoding the WhatsApp privacy debate and the M1 chip

New chip on the block

I didn’t understand what the M1 chip in Apple stands for. Please explain.

—GC, Gurugram

So basically, the M1 chip is the first ARM-based chip for Mac computers being made by Apple. The first line-up works for three devices ‒ MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and then the MacMini. The two main aspects which the M1 chip has enhanced over its Intel counterpart are performance and battery efficiency.

I’ve been using M1-based devices over the past two-three weeks and the difference that I’ve noticed as compared to the even top-of-the-line 16-inch MacBook Pro based on Intel Core i9 processor, which costs ₹2 lakh is that the former beats it hands down in terms of performance, efficiency and the instant-on feature because it is built using a 5-nm (nanometers) process. Apple has changed the game tremendously now! If you’re planning to buy yourself a new Mac machine, then I’d totally recommend going for the M1-powered devices.

Private eye

Signal or Telegram: what should I shift to from WhatsApp after this entire debate around its privacy policy?

—Jiten C, Via Instagram

I’d prefer Signal. Although it’s a personal choice, based on which platform exactly you think your friends or your contacts would sign up for. Telegram as of now, is of course more secure than WhatsApp but we don’t know what happens after two-three years. As you must have read Elon Musk tweeting about it, Signal is a good option from a long-term perspective as it is safe and open-source and founded by the same guy who was the co-founder of WhatsApp, Brian Acton.

