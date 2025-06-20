Dil. Dard. Dishoom! How Bollywood titles are changing with the times

Pore over a list of Bollywood releases long enough, and déjà vu will hit. Two films titled Kesari came out this year. One, subtitled Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, is a follow-up to the 2019 Akshay Kumar hit of the same name. The other, with Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and a suffix: Veer. In 2025, action movies have masculine titles, rom-coms are a mouthful, horror is all one-word explosions. (ADOBE STOCK; DESIGN BY LEELA)

Even when some titles seem new, old connections emerge. Chhaava, one of the year’s hits, means lion cub in Marathi. That’s close to the 2024 Singham Again (Singham is lion in Tamil), and Tiger 3. All three titles indicate stories of a hypermasculine hero – an idea that also echoes in this year’s Deva (starring Shahid Kapoor) and Sikandar (starring Salman Khan), and Pathaan, Jawan, and Animal (2023).

Jump genres, and the titles still seem like they all emerged from the same cocoon. The love stories of our time are a mouthful: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018), Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) the upcoming Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. Horror is all one-word explosions: Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024) and, absurdly, Naagzilla (out in 2026).

Turns out, movie-naming is just like baby-naming. There are trends, stand-out surprises, arguments, and always someone else who had the same idea as you. Grab some popcorn, the titles are talking.

Winning words

Kesari has been showing up in film titles as early as 1935, in the stunt film Hind Kesari. It’s appeared across languages – there’s a Punjab Kesari (1938, Tamil) and an Andhra Kesari (1983, Telugu). And given that a big chunk of 2025 releases are sequels, expect winning words and phrases to recur in the movie names.

“The film industry is highly speculative,” says trade analyst Komal Nahta. “When something works, everyone tries to follow the same model.” Producer Himanshu Mehra views it as a “smart and intentional move”. Movies deliberately use familiar terms and colloquial phrases because that “travels better across states and audiences”.

It’s an old trick. Even in the ’50s and ’60s, it was important that film titles be simple, yet evocative. After all, audiences would watch them over and over, often years after they were released. Hence, Awaara (1951) and Barsaat (1949). If the title was related to a song, there was a strong chance that it was a romance. “Whether it’s Dil Deke Dekho (1959) or Tumsa Nahin Dekha (1957), filmmakers would pick a line that was particularly hummable or powerful,” says Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, founder-director of the film-restoration initiative Film Heritage Foundation. So when Aditya Chopra capitalised on it in the ’90s, with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), it was a calculated risk.

Spread the word

Apart from romcoms, titles today are shorter, snappier. We’ve moved from awkward post-liberalisation Hinglish (Jab We Met, 2007; Singh is Kinng, 2008) to being comfortable with English-only titles for masala movies (All the Best: Fun Begins, 2009; No Problem, 2010). Today’s titles need to be click-worthy on streaming platforms too. It’s probably why the 2022 Telugu film went simply with RRR. It’s punchy and pronounceable for a pan-India and foreign audience, as well as for an Oscar jury. But there’s room for creativity. We did have a romcom last year called Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Filmmakers have learnt franchise-o-nomics from Hollywood, and the titles reflect it too. We have Marvel-style cinematic universes. YRF’s spy-movie series bears fiery titles such as Salman Khan’s Ek Tha Tiger, Hrithik Roshan’s War and SRK’s Pathaan. Rohit Shetty’s cop-verse is connected by Ranveer Singh’s Simmba and Ajay Devgn’s Singham. Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe includes Stree and Bhediya and an upcoming vampire flick that may likely have a one-word title too.

Mehra says he planned his latest movie Detective Sherdil, starring Diljit Dosanjh, “to build a franchise around a titular character. Someone who can be can be in London, Austria, Punjab… anywhere”. The title of his 2023 film, Bloody Daddy, was chosen by director Ali Abbas Zafar with care too. “When you hear the name, you immediately get that he’s a father stuck in some crazy situation. And he will do anything to save his family.”

Bloody Daddy wouldn’t stand a chance in the ’70s, when our films were about the common man’s anger and disillusionment with the system. The titles of the time were “potent, emotional and subject-driven,” says Dungarpur. Consider Bachchan’s Angry Young Man phase: Deewar, Zanjeer (1973), Sholay (1975), Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978). “Even Amar Akbar Anthony is a great example of a title perfectly capturing the essence of the film.” Our serious films today have more calling cards: Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Sam Bahadur (2023). “It reflects the age we live in, where people are glued to their phones, where reality shows dominate. We’re in an era of “reality titles”, so to speak,” says Dungarpur.

Title case

Stree was originally called O Stree, Kal Aana. Actor Rajkummar Rao suggested shortening it to sound less like the genre staples that rely on terms such as bhoot and darr. Simpler movie names are undoubtedly more evocative and powerful. But, like a good Insta handle or Tinder after 11pm, all the good ones are taken.

Registering a title with the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA), one of the handful of committees that allow for it in India, costs as little as ₹350, plus GST. So, producers tend to stockpile potential terms for future use. Titles that include “Section” or “Article” (referring to parts of the Constitution) are booked up, as are newsy keywords such as Surgical Strike. When Operation Sindoor made the headlines, industry bodies got 30 title applications in two days. “It’s a hustle,” says Nahta. “Ninety-five percent of the producers won’t even make the film. They’re just hoping to resell it to a big-banner studio.”

There are bound to be scalpers– it’s all about the money. “Some people demand ₹15 to ₹30 lakhs, even ₹1 crore, just for a title,” says one producer who did not wish to be named. The phrase Tujhe Dekha Toh Ye Jana Sanam is booked, as are common one-word masculine terms, and after the success of Stree, most popular terms related to female empowerment.

This is an unfair business practice. “You have to surrender a title if you’re not using it,” says Anil Nagrath, secretary of the IMPPA. “We allow a three-year hold, but you need to show production progress. If not, it’s reassigned.” Trying to slip past with a spelling tweak or adding a number? The committee now checks everything: Spelling, font size, visual layout. “You can’t just shrink part of the name and sneak it through.”

Understandably, there’s quite a bit of infighting over this. In 2020, filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar called out Karan Johar for taking Bhandarkar’s already-booked title, Bollywood Wives, for the reality show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In other cases, there’s no choice but to move on. Mehra’s film Khaali Peeli (2020) was originally titled Kali Peeli, a nod to Mumbai’s black-and-yellow taxis. But that title was taken too. “So, we just twisted it into Khaali Peeli, a Bambaiya slang term that means ‘just like that’,” says the producer. “It’s still true to the story, and added that local flavour.”

Closing credits

So, is there such a thing as an ideal title? Filmmakers agree that there is. For Mehra, it’s a name that strikes an emotional chord, the way Bajrangi Bhaijaan did. “It’s powerful. You have an Indian superstar, known as ‘Bhaijaan’, playing someone who is rooted in Hindu beliefs. It wasn’t a gimmick. It felt honest.”

Nahta looks for three important ingredients: “It should be easy on the tongue. It should appeal to your senses, intellectually and emotionally. And ideally, it should convey what the film is about.” That said, a bad title can deliver an unexpected hit too. “Consider Pratighaat (1987, a story of a woman taking on criminals and corruption). It wasn’t a commonly used term for revenge, but Sujata Mehta’s film was a hit.”

Lost in translation

Bajrangi Bhaijaan: Little Lolita’s Monkey God Uncle (China)

Dangal: Let’s Wrestle, Dad (China)

Deewaar: I’ll Die For Mama! (US)

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: Toilet Hero (China), No Toilet No Bride (Germany)

Seeta Aur Geeta: Seeta and Geeta: The Earthquake Sisters (Peru)

The outlier

How did David Dhawan work around unavailable titles for his campy hits? By simply tweaking the spelling or introducing a suffix. It’s what gave the world Coolie No. 1 (1995, so titled because Manmohan Desai had already used Coolie for his 1983 superhit). The loophole defined his era: Hero No. 1, Aunty No. 1, Jodi No. 1.

Spell bound

Sometimes, naming a film is less art, more astrology. In 2000, the late numerologist Bansilal M Jumaani added two extra As to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. The movie became a massive hit, made Hrithik Roshan a superstar, and boosted tourism in New Zealand. Filmmakers believed Jumaani and his son Sanjay and daughter Swetta were on to something. Over the years they’ve tweaked the titles of Simmba and Singh Is Bliing, and added the Hindi tagline to Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

“Every letter has a different vibration, and its own number,” claims Swetta Jumaani. “Based on what number the name adds up to, we ask the filmmakers to add or delete some letters, and what colour combinations to use. Even how to orient the title, as with Chennai Express, which is tilted upwards. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is number 6, which is a good number for romance; 9 is great for action, like in Tanhaji.”

They’ve got it wrong plenty of times too.

From HT Brunch, June 21, 2025

