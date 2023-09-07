Style update: Casualwear is getting a glow-up

At FDCI India Couture Week 2023 there were gowns everywhere you looked. Hair was slicked back. There wa enough shiny fabric for India to build its own James Webb telescope. But Tarini Manchanda, entrepreneur and Instagram’s favourite fashionista, wore a simple white shirt and embellished fishtail skirt. It was casual, but somehow dressed up too. “I only feel fashionable when I’m comfortable,” she says. “I believe in wearing clothes your way.” Hailey Bieber has been rocking wide-leg mom-style jeans all this year. Skinny styles are out, say experts. (thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Whether you like it oversized, as Princess Diana did, or fitted, as Princess Kate prefers, blazers are a season favourite. (Getty Images)

Full coverage With dresses, there are more cut-outs on the front now as opposed to the sides. (Gauri and Nainika)

Cut it out Oversized totes, inspired by the cane and jute designs of beach bags are trending. (Shutterstock)

Supersize it Hold on to your co-ord sets. They will be fashionable for a while yet. (Falguni and Shane Peacock)

Staying put

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON