From call-waiting tunes to in-game music, AI is in your ear already

Think of all the moments in which music fills our lives without us realising: Call waiting tunes when we’re on hold with customer service, theme songs in video games, audio logos (such as Netflix’s tudum and Intel’s five-note clip). Five years ago, these would have been composed by a human being. Now,they’re more likely to be birthed by AI.

AI tools are getting closer and closer to creating music that sounds like the real thing. (SHUTTERSTOCK)