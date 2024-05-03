 From call-waiting tunes to in-game music, AI is in your ear already - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

From call-waiting tunes to in-game music, AI is in your ear already

ByKarishma Kuenzang
May 03, 2024 09:36 AM IST

AI has been creating behind little tunes we hear every day. Could it create the next hit? Composers and engineers listen in

Think of all the moments in which music fills our lives without us realising: Call waiting tunes when we’re on hold with customer service, theme songs in video games, audio logos (such as Netflix’s tudum and Intel’s five-note clip). Five years ago, these would have been composed by a human being. Now,they’re more likely to be birthed by AI.

AI tools are getting closer and closer to creating music that sounds like the real thing. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
AI tools are getting closer and closer to creating music that sounds like the real thing. (SHUTTERSTOCK)
Heart on My Sleeve was written and produced by ghostwriter977, but it sounds like Drake and The Weeknd.
Heart on My Sleeve was written and produced by ghostwriter977, but it sounds like Drake and The Weeknd.
BeatOven founder Mansoor Rahimat Khan says that AI is taking over the passivel-music space.
BeatOven founder Mansoor Rahimat Khan says that AI is taking over the passivel-music space.
Music composer Mayur Jumani says using AI to create songs could become a social media trend.
Music composer Mayur Jumani says using AI to create songs could become a social media trend.
Delhi singer-songwriter Aronjoy Das says AI makes it easier for people to make their own songs.
Delhi singer-songwriter Aronjoy Das says AI makes it easier for people to make their own songs.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / From call-waiting tunes to in-game music, AI is in your ear already
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On