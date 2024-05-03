From call-waiting tunes to in-game music, AI is in your ear already
May 03, 2024 09:36 AM IST
AI has been creating behind little tunes we hear every day. Could it create the next hit? Composers and engineers listen in
Think of all the moments in which music fills our lives without us realising: Call waiting tunes when we’re on hold with customer service, theme songs in video games, audio logos (such as Netflix’s tudum and Intel’s five-note clip). Five years ago, these would have been composed by a human being. Now,they’re more likely to be birthed by AI.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
