Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Get to know... Diksha Juneja

ByKritika Kapoor
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 08:24 am IST

The actor (@DikshaJuneja_31) is craving Amritsari kulcha, planning a trip to New Zealand, and wishing she could read minds

Actor Diksha Juneja says she’d love to travel back to the 2000s and live more sustainably.
Currently I am: Playing Naseem in Saare Jahan se Achha, and Stuti in Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan.

High point in life: This whole year. I got engaged and I have three releases on three different platforms.

Low point in life: The second wave of Covid. I felt completely directionless with zero motivation. On most mornings I would get up and question the purpose of my life.

On my playlist: Places to be, by Fred Again; Forever, by Tegi Pannu. Tu Mera Dil, Tu Meri Jaan, by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

On my speed dial: My mom, dad and my fiancé.

Today I’m craving: Amritsari kulcha and tiramisu.

Next big splurge: A trip to New Zealand.

Last thing I ordered online: Organic veggies.

App I check before bed: My alarm clock.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: To take more risks and stop overthinking every step.

A secret skill I have: I’m a very entertaining mimic.

A superpower I wish I had: To be able to read minds. Life would be so much simpler.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Eating mum’s gobhi ke paraathe and watching Tom and Jerry.

My most star-struck moment so far: Shooting an ad with Shah Rukh Khan. That charisma! Unbelievable. It felt like time stood still.

My favourite bad habit: Sleeping late and sleeping until late.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d travel back to the 2000s, live more sustainably and be more kind to the planet.

A trait I despise in people: Dishonesty and arrogance.

I won’t leave the house without: My phone and my lip tint.

The best thing about fame: The love you receive from everyone.

The worst thing about fame: The constant scrutiny. It’s like you’re being judged for everything.

From HT Brunch, October 11, 2025

News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Diksha Juneja
