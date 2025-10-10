Get to know... Diksha Juneja
The actor (@DikshaJuneja_31) is craving Amritsari kulcha, planning a trip to New Zealand, and wishing she could read minds
Actor, @DikshaJuneja_31
Currently I am: Playing Naseem in Saare Jahan se Achha, and Stuti in Mitti: Ek Nayi Pehchaan.
High point in life: This whole year. I got engaged and I have three releases on three different platforms.
Low point in life: The second wave of Covid. I felt completely directionless with zero motivation. On most mornings I would get up and question the purpose of my life.
On my playlist: Places to be, by Fred Again; Forever, by Tegi Pannu. Tu Mera Dil, Tu Meri Jaan, by Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.
On my speed dial: My mom, dad and my fiancé.
Today I’m craving: Amritsari kulcha and tiramisu.
Next big splurge: A trip to New Zealand.
Last thing I ordered online: Organic veggies.
App I check before bed: My alarm clock.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: To take more risks and stop overthinking every step.
A secret skill I have: I’m a very entertaining mimic.
A superpower I wish I had: To be able to read minds. Life would be so much simpler.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Eating mum’s gobhi ke paraathe and watching Tom and Jerry.
My most star-struck moment so far: Shooting an ad with Shah Rukh Khan. That charisma! Unbelievable. It felt like time stood still.
My favourite bad habit: Sleeping late and sleeping until late.
If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d travel back to the 2000s, live more sustainably and be more kind to the planet.
A trait I despise in people: Dishonesty and arrogance.
I won’t leave the house without: My phone and my lip tint.
The best thing about fame: The love you receive from everyone.
The worst thing about fame: The constant scrutiny. It’s like you’re being judged for everything.
From HT Brunch, October 11, 2025
