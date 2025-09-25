Search
Thu, Sept 25, 2025
Get to know... Kanika Dhillon

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 09:37 pm IST

Screenwriter and producer Kanika Dhillon (@Kanika.D) is multitasking like a pro, wishing she could stretch time, and working on new films

Currently I am: Deep in the editing room for my upcoming film Gandhari, in pre-production for the next, and constantly crafting stories.

Kanika Dhillon’s high point in life is the birth of her son.
High point in life: The birth of my son, Veer. Nothing tops that. Professionally, the first time I watched a story I’d written – Manmarziyaan – come alive on the big screen.

Low point in life: Losing a dear friend and colleague to an untimely illness. It left an emotional void.

On my playlist: Namo Namo Ji Shankara by Amit Trivedi; Raanjhan by Parampara Thakur; Yun Hi ( From the movie Tanu Weds Manu) by Mohit Chauhan.

One thing I’d never buy: A designer leash for my toddler. (Let’s be honest – he walks me.)

Today I’m craving: Sarson ka saag and makke ki roti, home-style, full of comfort.

Last thing I ordered online: A detailed world map. My son’s current obsession is geography and I’m happily enabling it.

App I check before bed: Google. Usually searching: “How to train a toddler without losing your mind.” (Spoiler: I haven’t cracked it yet.)

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Breathe. Move forward. It all works out. Even the chaos has a purpose.

My favourite subject in school: History – stories of civilisations, revolutions, and resilience. Guess storytelling was always in my bones.

I’d swipe right on: Honesty, with a good sense of humour as a bonus.

My secret skill: Multitasking like a pro. Juggling motherhood, running my production house, and writing screenplays without dropping the pen (or the lunchbox!).

A superpower I wish I had: To stretch time. There just aren’t enough hours in a day to dream, do, and be present.

My favourite Sunday memory: Laid-back picnics with my two boys – my husband Himanshu and my son Veer.

My plans for next Sunday: Holidaying with family. Hopefully somewhere with no network and clear sky.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting my son for the first time. No celebrity moment comes close.

My favourite bad habit: Calling a spade a spade. No filters, no pretence, even when it’s uncomfortable.

If I could time travel…: I wouldn’t change a thing. I’d make the same glorious mistakes, because they shaped the woman I am today.

The best thing about fame: The ability to connect directly with audiences. When someone tells me a story I wrote changed or touched them, it’s the real reward.

The worst thing about fame: The constant pressure to never falter.

From HT Brunch, September 27, 2025

News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Kanika Dhillon
