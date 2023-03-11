Get to know... Papa CJ
Name: Papa CJAge: How rude of you to ask! (Psst: He’s 45)Occupation: Comedian, author and executive coach
Name: Papa CJ
Age: How rude of you to ask! (Psst: He’s 45)
Occupation: Comedian, author and executive coach.
Currently I am: Enjoying having a positive impact on people’s lives through coaching, comedy and my happiness project, in which I take laughter to those who sometimes struggle to smile. I’m also about to start rewriting my autobiography, Naked.
On my playlist: Empire podcast. Passenger albums. The evergreen Billy Joel.
On my speed dial: Mum. Dad. Best friend. Booty call.
Today I’m craving: Calcutta’s Nizam rolls.
Next big splurge: I have 17 books in my Amazon cart.
Last thing I ordered online: Four Thousand Weeks (the book) by Oliver Burkeman.
App I check before going to bed: I just ensure my phone is on silent. One of the biggest perks of what I do is no morning alarms.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: (1) Financial independence is the only independence. (2) Declare war on the word ‘should’ because there is no ‘right’ way. (3) Always be kind.
A secret skill I have: I’m not too bad on the golf putting green.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to make people feel better about themselves. I have it already, though.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Not having morning PT. (I was a boarding school kid at The Lawrence School, Sanawar.)
My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Jim Luce. He supports orphans worldwide and helps develop young global leaders.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Probably take psychology as an undergrad degree.
A trait I despise in people: Disrespect for other people’s time and dignity.
Follow @UrveeM on Twitter and @modwel on Instagram
From HT Brunch, March 11, 2023
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch