Get to know... Papa CJ

Name: Papa CJ

Age: How rude of you to ask! (Psst: He’s 45)

Occupation: Comedian, author and executive coach.

Currently I am: Enjoying having a positive impact on people’s lives through coaching, comedy and my happiness project, in which I take laughter to those who sometimes struggle to smile. I’m also about to start rewriting my autobiography, Naked.

On my playlist: Empire podcast. Passenger albums. The evergreen Billy Joel.

On my speed dial: Mum. Dad. Best friend. Booty call.

Today I’m craving: Calcutta’s Nizam rolls.

Next big splurge: I have 17 books in my Amazon cart.

Last thing I ordered online: Four Thousand Weeks (the book) by Oliver Burkeman.

App I check before going to bed: I just ensure my phone is on silent. One of the biggest perks of what I do is no morning alarms.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: (1) Financial independence is the only independence. (2) Declare war on the word ‘should’ because there is no ‘right’ way. (3) Always be kind.

A secret skill I have: I’m not too bad on the golf putting green.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to make people feel better about themselves. I have it already, though.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Not having morning PT. (I was a boarding school kid at The Lawrence School, Sanawar.)

My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Jim Luce. He supports orphans worldwide and helps develop young global leaders.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Probably take psychology as an undergrad degree.

A trait I despise in people: Disrespect for other people’s time and dignity.

From HT Brunch, March 11, 2023

