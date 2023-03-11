Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Papa CJ

Get to know... Papa CJ

brunch
Published on Mar 11, 2023 11:30 AM IST

Name: Papa CJAge: How rude of you to ask! (Psst: He’s 45)Occupation: Comedian, author and executive coach

The last thing Papa CJ ordered online was the book Four Thousand Weeks by British writer Oliver Burkeman. (Photo:Pradeep Gaur/Mint; clothes by 108TYM)
The last thing Papa CJ ordered online was the book Four Thousand Weeks by British writer Oliver Burkeman. (Photo:Pradeep Gaur/Mint; clothes by 108TYM)
ByUrvee Modwel

Name: Papa CJ

Age: How rude of you to ask! (Psst: He’s 45)

Occupation: Comedian, author and executive coach.

Currently I am: Enjoying having a positive impact on people’s lives through coaching, comedy and my happiness project, in which I take laughter to those who sometimes struggle to smile. I’m also about to start rewriting my autobiography, Naked.

On my playlist: Empire podcast. Passenger albums. The evergreen Billy Joel.

On my speed dial: Mum. Dad. Best friend. Booty call.

Today I’m craving: Calcutta’s Nizam rolls.

Next big splurge: I have 17 books in my Amazon cart.

Last thing I ordered online: Four Thousand Weeks (the book) by Oliver Burkeman.

App I check before going to bed: I just ensure my phone is on silent. One of the biggest perks of what I do is no morning alarms.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: (1) Financial independence is the only independence. (2) Declare war on the word ‘should’ because there is no ‘right’ way. (3) Always be kind.

A secret skill I have: I’m not too bad on the golf putting green.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to make people feel better about themselves. I have it already, though.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Not having morning PT. (I was a boarding school kid at The Lawrence School, Sanawar.)

My most star-struck moment so far: Meeting Jim Luce. He supports orphans worldwide and helps develop young global leaders.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Probably take psychology as an undergrad degree.

A trait I despise in people: Disrespect for other people’s time and dignity.

Follow @UrveeM on Twitter and @modwel on Instagram

From HT Brunch, March 11, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out