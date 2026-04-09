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    Get to know... Payal Pratap

    Designer Payal Pratap (@PayalPratap) is listening to Olivia Dean, craving home food, and wishing she could travel back in time to the ’70s

    Published on: Apr 09, 2026 10:27 PM IST
    By Christalle Fernandes
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    Designer, @PayalPratap

    Designer Payal Pratap doesn’t leave home without kissing her dogs goodbye.
    Designer Payal Pratap doesn’t leave home without kissing her dogs goodbye.

    Currently I am: Enjoying the response to my first all-denim show and my first menswear show at Lakmé Fashion Week.

    On my playlist: Nice To Each Other, by Olivia Dean. Dumb and End of the Road, by Noga Erez; and Roll It Up, by Pertinence, which played at my show.

    On my speed dial: My husband, Rajesh Pratap Singh.

    Today I’m craving: Ghar ka khana.

    Next big splurge: Travel gear for a trek.

    Last thing I ordered online: Organic vegetables.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take life so seriously. It goes by in the blink of an eye.

    A secret skill I have: I can cook when I want to cook.

    A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to bring peace.

    My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Dosa lunches with the whole family.

    My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.

    If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back rather than forward, as that would be better in today’s environment of conflict. The ’70s was surrounded with love.

    A trait I despise in people: Lying is the worst.

    I won’t leave the house without…: Smooching my doggies.

    The best thing about fame: You get to be responsible and have authority in your field.

    The worst thing about fame: The pressure to continually outdo yourself.

    From HT Brunch, April 11, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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