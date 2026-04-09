Get to know... Payal Pratap

Designer, @PayalPratap Designer Payal Pratap doesn’t leave home without kissing her dogs goodbye.

Currently I am: Enjoying the response to my first all-denim show and my first menswear show at Lakmé Fashion Week.

On my playlist: Nice To Each Other, by Olivia Dean. Dumb and End of the Road, by Noga Erez; and Roll It Up, by Pertinence, which played at my show.

On my speed dial: My husband, Rajesh Pratap Singh.

Today I’m craving: Ghar ka khana.

Next big splurge: Travel gear for a trek.

Last thing I ordered online: Organic vegetables.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t take life so seriously. It goes by in the blink of an eye.

A secret skill I have: I can cook when I want to cook.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: The ability to bring peace.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Dosa lunches with the whole family.

My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back rather than forward, as that would be better in today’s environment of conflict. The ’70s was surrounded with love.

A trait I despise in people: Lying is the worst.

I won’t leave the house without…: Smooching my doggies.

The best thing about fame: You get to be responsible and have authority in your field.

The worst thing about fame: The pressure to continually outdo yourself.

From HT Brunch, April 11, 2026

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