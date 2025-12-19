Get to know... Shivesh Bhatia

Currently I am: Working on new recipes and videos. Baker Shivesh Bhatia’s favourite bad habit is late-night snacking.

High point in life: Seeing my first book, Bake With Shivesh, in stores.

Low point in life: Feeling lost during the pandemic.

On my playlist: Early 2000s Bollywood songs.

On my speed dial: My mom.

Today I’m craving: Tiramisu and pizza.

Next big splurge: Another vacation.

Last thing I ordered online: A tripod for my travels.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Slow down and enjoy the learning process.

A secret skill I have: I sketch pretty well.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Instant teleportation.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Baking with my family.

My most star-struck moment so far: Getting to meet Bollywood actors on shoots.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Visit iconic bakeries from different eras.

A trait I despise in people: Arrogance.

I won’t leave the house without…: My phone.

The best thing about fame: Getting to work on exciting projects with brands I used to dream about.

The worst thing about fame: The sensation of being watched all the time.

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2025

