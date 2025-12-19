Get to know... Shivesh Bhatia

Baker and author Shivesh Bhatia (Instagram/@Shivesh17, YouTube/@BakeWithShivesh) is listening to 2000s Bollywood tracks, testing new recipes and wishing he could time-travel to the iconic bakeries of the past
Currently I am: Working on new recipes and videos.
High point in life: Seeing my first book, Bake With Shivesh, in stores.
Low point in life: Feeling lost during the pandemic.
On my playlist: Early 2000s Bollywood songs.
On my speed dial: My mom.
Today I’m craving: Tiramisu and pizza.
Next big splurge: Another vacation.
Last thing I ordered online: A tripod for my travels.
App I check before going to bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Slow down and enjoy the learning process.
A secret skill I have: I sketch pretty well.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Instant teleportation.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Baking with my family.
My most star-struck moment so far: Getting to meet Bollywood actors on shoots.
My favourite bad habit: Late-night snacking.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Visit iconic bakeries from different eras.
A trait I despise in people: Arrogance.
I won’t leave the house without…: My phone.
The best thing about fame: Getting to work on exciting projects with brands I used to dream about.
The worst thing about fame: The sensation of being watched all the time.